50 Best Launches '50 Best Discovery', the World's Most Exciting Gastronomic Map of More Than 1,600 Expert-approved Dining and Drinking Destinations

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best, the brand behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars annual ranking and awards, announces the launch of 50 Best Discovery.

For 17 years, 50 Best has been compiling authoritative rankings based on the votes of its extensive international network of experts. Until today, 50 Best only revealed the restaurants and bars which received sufficient votes for them to be ranked. 50 Best Discovery now provides a deeper, richer library for people to draw on for eating and drinking inspiration as they traverse the world.

50 Best Discovery gives discerning diners and drinkers the chance to explore restaurants and bars that have received votes from 50 Best experts across the world, featuring more than 1,600 reviews of venues in 75 countries. The library combines destinations from The World's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Asia's 50 Best Bars rankings and other far-flung locales to comprise a diverse and tempting range of restaurants and bars, empirically recommended by its Academy. This 1,700-strong Academy comprises the world's leading food and drink writers, chefs, restaurateurs and bar owners, global gastronomes and regional cuisine specialists.

A new website features a powerful search engine, which allows users to search by city, town and region to find restaurants and bars in a destination they may be travelling to, or to look for a reliable new dining or drinking experience closer to home. Locations and reviews sit side by side to allow easy-to-navigate functionality with each entry displaying location, price, contact details, imagery and a bite-size profile.

Whether searching for the hottest back-street ramen bar in Tokyo, boundary-pushing fine dining in San Francisco, or the best martini in Madrid, 50 Best Discovery allows adventurous gourmets to explore hidden gems, secret spots and timeless classics, providing a unique itinerary for culinary and cocktail adventures.

William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best, says: "This exciting new way to explore the world is completely guided by the recommendations from the 1,700-plus independent expert voters behind the 50 Best restaurant and bar rankings. Never before have the best local and international destinations in which to eat and drink been featured in one place, on one intuitive website. We are confident that it will become a go-to resource for anyone looking for a reliable gastronomic experience almost anywhere in the world.

"When The World's 50 Best Restaurants was established in 2002, it started a journey that would see us showcase the very best places to eat and drink. Gastronomic tourism has become a cultural phenomenon in recent years, evident in the rapid expansion of our social media followers to more than two million and the continued growth of our global events. For the first time, we are now able to offer a comprehensive library featuring a vast number of restaurants and bars. For food and drink lovers this is the ultimate map of the world; essential for planning gastronomic adventures."

The new site is available to use today at theworlds50best.com/discovery.

To see more details on The World's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, visit www.theworlds50best.com/the-academy/manifesto

To see more details on The World's 50 Best Bars voting process,

visit www.worlds50bestbars.com/voting.php

To register for and access the 50 Best online media centre, please visit

https://www.theworlds50best.com/mediacentre/media-contacts

Notes to editors

50 Best Discovery: selection criteria

50 Best Discovery is the world's most exciting database for eating and drinking and operates as an unranked extension of the annual 50 Best rankings of restaurants and bars. The venues featured on 50 Best Discovery have all received votes from the experts who create the rankings of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars, as well as Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Bars and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. The digital collection is compiled from the results of these five annual 50 Best rankings but extends far beyond the elite establishments celebrated in each list. The result is a more diverse range of expert-recommended restaurants and bars across the world, offering everything from emerging talent and local favourites through to fine dining and fine drinking establishments. To qualify, a restaurant or bar needs to receive a significant number of votes in the most recent round of polling for The World's 50 Best Restaurants or The World's 50 Best Bars, or appear on one of our other annual rankings. Restaurants and bars cannot apply to be part of 50 Best Discovery.

About 50 Best

The 50 Best family includes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars and the #50BestTalks and 50 Best Explores series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed Business Media. Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's finest restaurants and bars provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique dining and drinking experiences, in addition to being a barometer for global gastronomic trends.

