THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S LAUNCHES NEW SILVER COLLECTOR COIN TO CELEBRATE ARTEMIS II, THE FIRST FLIGHT OF A CANADIAN ASTRONAUT AROUND THE MOON

OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint has proudly launched the 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Moon Mission as Artemis II marks the historic return of crewed missions to the Moon since the end of the Apollo program in 1972. This colourful 99.99% pure silver coin, whose design comes to life with blacklight technology, also celebrates Canada's inaugural lunar mission, on which Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen becomes the first Canadian to fly around the Moon.

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Designed by Canadian artist Pandora Young, the coin's reverse illustrates Canada's role in the international NASA-led Artemis II mission through its depiction of a CSA astronaut in a full Orion Crew Survival System (OCSS) spacesuit, backed by an enlarged engraving of the Moon. Selective colour brings the astronaut's blue-trimmed, orange-coloured OCSS spacesuit to life, with a Royal Canadian Air Force badge displayed above a CSA patch in the centre of the chest panel. The Canadian flag is also visible on the left shoulder. When viewed under black light, the Moon glows, while the iconic view of planet Earth from the Moon is reflected in the astronaut's visor. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

As a mission specialist, Col. Hansen will spend 10 days aboard NASA's Orion crew capsule with commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Christina Koch. By testing all the systems of the Orion spacecraft, for the first time with humans aboard, and doing a flyby of the Moon, their mission will set the stage for a new era of lunar surface exploration.

Artemis II is Col. Hansen's first flight into space. By virtue of his maiden voyage, Canada also becomes the only country other than the United States to have ever travelled in deep space.

Limited to a mintage of 7,500 coins worldwide, the 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Moon Mission currently retails for $279.95. This new collectible may be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It will also be available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

Images of this coin are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, media are asked to contact: Royal Canadian Mint, Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]

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