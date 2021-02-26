The Swiss watch manufacturer Hublot, Official Timekeeper of the Premier League, announces a limited-edition version of the Big Bang e connected watch

"As a Hublot ambassador for many years, I can say that I am extremely proud to wear this magnificent watch that will bring fans of our league closer to the game. I'm even more proud to see Hublot and the Premier League come together – the best watchmaker in the world and the best league in the world. It's a special match." -- José Mourinho HEAD COACH, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

"I'm a big fan of anything that makes football more immediate and more exciting, and of technology that brings the game to life. The Big Bang e Premier League is a sensational development from Hublot and a real game-changer for Premier League fans all over the world. Well done, Hublot."

-- Alan Shearer

PREMIER LEAGUE'S ALL-TIME TOP SCORER

The 200-piece limited-edition watch has a lightweight case in satin-finished and polished titanium. It's based on the Hublot Big Bang e connected watch launched last year, with a number of additional features tailored to the Premier League fan experience.

The strap, which is available in the Premier League's signature purple, can be quickly changed by the owner thanks to Hublot's ingenious One Click strap-change system. Every strap comes with a microblasted black ceramic buckle. For example, owners will be able to change the look of the watch easily by choosing rubber strap colours and dial configurations.

The watch is powered by Wear OS by Google™ and comes with the exclusive Hublot Loves Football Premier League app, which will later also be available to existing Hublot Big Bang Connected e owners via hublot.com or the Google Play app store.

This provides users with animated notifications to alert them to Premier League match kick-off times (15 minutes before the game starts), goals, penalties, substitutions, yellow and red cards, and time added on. The dial can be set to display the time using digital or analogue displays and, when a match starts, the watch automatically switches to "Match Mode".

The app will also show team line-ups and VAR decisions. When it signals a match is over, it will begin a countdown to the next fixture. If there are two games taking place at the same time, users will be able to switch between them with a simple screen tap.

