RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's COP16 Presidency has delivered the largest meeting of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to date, mobilizing state and non-state actors in a landmark moment for the fight against land degradation, desertification and drought. COP16 in Riyadh has seen a raft of major international partnerships announced to enhance land restoration and drought resilience efforts, whilst amplifying international awareness of the global crises caused by continued land degradation.

Turning Point’ COP16 Concluding with Accelerated Action and Ambition to Fight Land Degradation and Drought

During the critical UN talks, Saudi Arabia's UNCCD COP16 Presidency launched the Riyadh Action Agenda to spur lasting contributions, engagement and action on global drought resilience and land restoration. The Riyadh Action Agenda has already begun collaboration with over 100 new and existing initiatives.

A policy priority for the tenure of Saudi Arabia's UNCCD COP16 Presidency, it will engage with countries, the private sector, financial institutions, international organizations, NGOs, and other stakeholders to either strengthen existing initiatives that bolster global action on land degradation, desertification and drought or champion new initiatives.

"The Riyadh Action Agenda has already helped galvanize state and non-state actors around the world. However, COP16 in Riyadh is just the beginning of its impact, and Saudi Arabia's UNCCD COP16 Presidency will continue to engage with everyone from the investment community, NGOs and scientists to Indigenous Peoples and farmers, to maximize its lasting global legacy," said Dr. Osama Faqeeha, Deputy Minister for Environment, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Advisor to the UNCCD COP16 Presidency.

Ibrahim Thiaw, UNCCD Executive Secretary, said: "We express deep gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this first-ever UNCCD COP in the Middle East and North Africa region, spotlighting innovative solutions and showcasing regional leadership on land and drought issues. UNCCD COP16 attracted more than 24,000 registered participants and featured more than 600 events as part of the first-ever Action Agenda to involve non-state actors in the work of the Convention."

COP16 in Riyadh has secured over $12 billion in funding pledges from major international organizations, amplifying the role of financial institutions and the private sector's role in combating land degradation, desertification and drought. As part of the Riyadh Action Agenda, it saw the launch of the groundbreaking Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership. The partnership has already mobilized over $2 billion in funding for drought resilience, and will operate alongside the UNCCD, countries, international organizations and other stakeholders. It will target the 80 countries most vulnerable to drought.

"The Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership will work to deliver a transformative shift in how drought is tackled around the world. Harnessing the collective impact of major global institutions, it will move drought management beyond reactive crisis response, through enhancing early warning systems, financing, vulnerability assessments, and drought risk mitigation. This stands to be a landmark moment for combatting international drought, and we are calling on countries, companies, organizations, scientists, NGOs, financial institutions and communities to join this pivotal partnership" Dr. Faqeeha added.

A total of seven thematic days took place in both the Green and Blue Zone to galvanize public and private sector action, including Land Day, Agri-food System Day, Governance Day, People's Day, Science, Technology and Innovation Day, Resilience Day, and Finance Day. Both the Green and Blue zone have seen over 57,000 participants and thousands of events, dialogues, and panel discussions.

Announcements made during the thematic days included Saudi Arabia's launch of the REMDY project, an AI-driven platform for land health assessment. As part of the Riyadh Action Agenda, Saudi Arabia's UNCCD COP16 Presidency also announced the launch of an international initiative for sand and dust storm monitoring, expanding global early warning systems. Based in Jeddah, the Sand and Dust Storm Warning Advisory and Assessment System (SDS-WAS), increases the number of global World Meteorological Organization-affiliated nodes to four. Saudi Arabia also pledged $10 million in funding over the next five years to enhance early warning systems in countries currently unable to monitor for sand and dust storms.

Meanwhile, throughout COP16 in Riyadh the UNCCD has released a raft of major publications highlighting the urgency in tackling land degradation, desertification and drought. The UNCCD's financial risk assessment catalogued the $278 billion annual shortfall in funding for land restoration and drought resilience. The report stressed the urgent need for private sector engagement. The UNCCD also issued a landmark report into the growing global expansion of drylands, finding three-quarters of the Earths land became permanently drier over the last three decades.

"From food and water insecurity to conflict and migration, it is indisputable that land degradation, drought and desertification are driving global crises that impact almost every person on our planet. COP16 in Riyadh has been a turning point in raising international awareness of the pressing need to accelerate land restoration and drought resilience," said COP16 Presidency Advisor Faqeeha.

"Throughout COP16 in Riyadh, I have been encouraged by the frank and bold discussions taking place, it is my hope that the international community now turns this into action. Saudi Arabia's UNCCD COP16 Presidency is only just beginning, and we intend to intensify our engagement with both the public and private sector over the coming years to mobilize global resources, enhance collaboration, and ultimately, restore land," added Dr. Faqeeha.

