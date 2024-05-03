VT Markets wraps up exclusive Monaco event

MONACO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading multi-asset brokerage and official team partner of Maserati MSG Racing, has successfully concluded a series of exclusive events held in Monaco, in tandem with the 2024 Monaco E-Prix, offering an intimate and prestigious setting for a select group of VIP guests, partners, and media representatives.

The media event kicked off on April 26th with partners, clients and general, finance and motorsports media, as well as Maserati MSG Racing's drivers, Maximilian Günther and Jehan Daruvala, in attendance. Ludovic Moncla, Head of Affiliates at VT Markets outlined VT Markets' vision for the partnership, highlighting shared values such as innovation, performance, accessibility, and sustainability. Scott Swid, Chairman and Principal Owner of Maserati MSG Racing, warmly welcomed VT Markets to the Maserati MSG Racing partner family and underscored the significance of aligning with partners who share similar values. Both parties also conducted a ceremonial exchange of tokens.

"The Monaco E-Prix is the most iconic event on the Formula E calendar, and being able to share the experience of our home race with our partners is always very meaningful. VT Markets is an integral part of our family at Maserati MSG Racing, and as an extension of the team, play a critical role in shaping our journey for the future. Experiences such as this only enrich our relationship, and I'm looking forward to continuing our already exciting and rewarding journey together for the remainder of Season 10," remarked Scott Swid.

Attendees received signed caps from the drivers and captured moments with the Season 10 Gen3 Maserati Tipo Folgore on display. Following the media event, attendees embarked on a luxury catamaran excursion along the Monegasque coastline for an enjoyable afternoon of networking.

"Our partnership with Maserati MSG Racing enriches our commitment to providing our clients with experiences that resonate well beyond traditional trading, connecting with fans globally," commented Ludovic Moncla.

On race day, VT Markets attendees cheered for Maserati MSG Racing in La Rascasse and the grandstands. Despite facing challenges during the race, the team secured a commendable ninth-place finish, adding two points to their season tally.

The event garnered positive feedback from attendees. "The networking opportunities, luxurious ambience, and superb hospitality exceeded my expectations," commented a VIP client of VT Markets. "I hope to be invited to attend another VT Markets event again".

