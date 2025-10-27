Xinhua Silk Road: China's Langjiu holds "Chinese Langjiu, Welcoming the World" event in Italy

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Langjiu, a leading Chinese baijiu brand, has held the "Chinese Langjiu, Welcoming the World" event in Italy from October 20 to 23.

During the event, Langjiu has participated in the Global Fashion Summit 2025 held in Milan, Italy, from October 21 to 22, as the exclusive liquor partner, highlighting the cultural charm of Chinese baijiu on the international stage.

photo

This year's summit focused on frontier topics in the global fashion industry, including artificial intelligence, creative innovation and sustainability, bringing together representatives from government institutions, industry associations and leading enterprises.

Luo Xi, deputy general manager of Langjiu's International Business Department, said during the opening ceremony of the summit that although fashion and fine liquor belong to different worlds, both are "arts of time" that embody craftsmanship and inspiration.

"Fashion is the ultimate expression of individuality and aesthetics, while Qinghua Lang, one of Langjiu's flagship products, represents the harmony of natural beauty and artisan spirit," Luo said, adding that Langjiu hopes to inspire dialogue between global fashion and China's ancient liquor-making traditions.

Following the summit, Langjiu hosted a themed cocktail reception featuring its Qinghua Lang, where guests enjoyed creative aperitif-style cocktails inspired by the blend of Eastern and Western traditions.

Italy marked the first stop of Langjiu's "Chinese Langjiu, Welcoming the World" event. During its visit to Italy, the Langjiu team also traveled to Florence, the cradle of the Renaissance, for a dialogue with Marchesi Mazzei, a renowned Italian winery with over 650 years of history.

The two sides exchanged views on winemaking philosophies, regional terroir and brand internationalization. Francesco Mazzei, chairman of Marchesi Mazzei, praised Langjiu's craftsmanship and vision, saying there will be great potential for cooperation.

Langjiu also hosted a "Qinghua Lang Night" gala tasting in Florence, attended by city government officials and local winery owners. Guests experienced the refined aroma and cultural depth of China's sauce-aroma baijiu. During the event, Luo said Langjiu's visit to Italy demonstrates the brand's commitment to sharing Chinese baijiu culture globally and advancing the internationalization of traditional industries.

Following its debut in Italy, Langjiu's global campaign will continue in France, the United States, Japan, Australia and other countries, using fine liquor as a bridge for dialogue, cultural exchange and cooperation.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348034.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805410/photo.jpg