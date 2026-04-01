Xinhua Silk Road: Xianyang Fu Tea delegation visits embassies of five countries in Beijing to promote Chinese tea culture

BEIJING, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from Xianyang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, visited the embassies of Pakistan, Peru, Morocco, Türkiye and Fiji in Beijing from March 16 to 19, promoting Xianyang Fu Tea , a kind of Chinese dark tea with over 600 years of history, as part of efforts to expand the tea's international presence.

The delegation was led by Shi Yaodong, vice chairman of the Xianyang Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He held talks with senior diplomatic representatives from five countries in four days.

Fu Tea is produced in Jingyang County of Xianyang, and is distinguished by a naturally occurring golden fungus called "Jin Hua" (Eurotium cristatum). The fungus, rich in amino acids, vitamins and trace elements, develops inside compressed tea bricks under specific conditions.

The tea's production technique was inscribed on China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2021 and on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022.

Xianyang Fu Tea currently comprises 65 products across five categories, with an annual production capacity exceeding 30,000 tonnes and a total output value of over 3 billion yuan. The tea has been exported to more than 40 countries, with an assessed brand value of 6.662 billion yuan.

During the visits, each country's representative highlighted existing connections to Chinese tea culture.

Morocco's Ambassador Abdelkader El Ansari noted that Morocco is one of the world's largest importers of Chinese green tea. Türkiye's Ambassador Selçuk Ünal pointed to tea as a key link along the ancient Silk Road. Pakistan's Economic Minister Aslam Chaudhary drew parallels between Fu Tea and traditional teas from Pakistan's northern regions. Peru's counsellor Jorge García highlighted the country's large Peruvian Chinese as a foundation for cultural and trade links. Fiji's Ambassador Robert Lee said the country's climate and soil may be suitable for growing Chinese tea.

"Tea is a symbol of peace, friendship and openness," Shi said. "We hope Fu Tea can serve as a bridge between Xianyang and people around the world."

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349989.html