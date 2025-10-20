XPPen Unveils Stunning New Artist 12 3rd with X-Dial Shortcut Keys and Upgraded X4 Smart Chip Stylus

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XPPen today unveiled the groundbreaking Artist 12 3rd, a new dial shortcut portable display featuring the state-of-the-art X4 smart chip stylus. This compact device incorporates major feature upgrades that set the trend for portable creation. Representing one of the most significant updates in the drawing display category, the Artist 12 3rd combines the revolutionary X-Dial shortcut keys, 16K pressure levels, and a paper-like display—delivering an unprecedented creative experience that redefines efficiency, control, and portability for artists worldwide.

image image_2 image_3

"At XPPen, we remain committed to enhancing the user experience through technological innovation," said Amy Yuan, Brand Director at XPPen. "For the latest Artist 12 3rd, we have reimagined the user interface with our innovative industrial design language—the X-Dial shortcut keys—to provide creators with a more intuitive and efficient workflow. Technically, the upgraded X4 smart chip in the stylus delivers significantly more processing power that translates to a faster response rate, heightened sensitivity, and exceptional precision. Our aim is to bridge the gap for entry-level creators and those who value portability by offering a device that doesn't compromise on professional performance."

Revolutionary X-Dial: A New Way to Interact

Engineered to streamline workflow and boost efficiency, the newly designed X-Dial shortcut keys free users from menu navigation and slider adjustments through a seamless, intuitive control experience that preserves creative immersion. With an intuitive turn of the thumb, users can effortlessly zoom in and out on their canvas, adjust brush size, or scroll through layers, empowering creativity through instant access to essential functions. Not only does this X-Dial introduce a new form of interaction for users who value efficiency and flexibility, but its innovative structure—combined with two dial wheels and eight customizable shortcut keys—also enables a significantly slimmer bezel, resulting in a more expansive and truly immersive viewing experience.

"At its core, this design is about enabling more efficient interaction," said Li Jiang, Senior Industrial Designer at XPPen. "We meticulously refined every detail, from the haptic feedback to the acoustic response, to deliver an operation that is not only efficient, accurate, and ergonomic but also comfortable for long creative sessions."

All-new X4 Smart Chip Stylus to Unbound Creativity

The X4 smart chip stylus, included as standard with the display, combines cutting-edge performance with a sleek design. Driven by the newly upgraded X4 smart chip, its refined architecture enables a highly responsive and stable drawing experience. Key performance metrics include an initial activation force of just 2g, a response time as low as 30ms, and best-in-class 16,384 pressure levels, all of which ensure that even the most delicate strokes are captured with precision. Furthermore, an enhanced magnetic core solution provides more accurate tilt recognition, delivering a natural feel for both left- and right-handed users.

The stylus introduces an innovative magnetic attachment feature, making it XPPen's first drawing display to support secure storage and easy carrying. This feature magnetically attaches directly to the drawing tablet, significantly enhancing portability while ensuring the stylus is always within reach and protected. Housed in a modern, ergonomically redesigned body, it also provides superior comfort and a secure grip for prolonged creative sessions.

Compact yet Uncompromising Visuals

Weighing just 719g and featuring an 11.9-inch screen, the Artist 12 3rd packs exceptional display performance into a highly portable and lightweight body. It features a 1920 x 1080 resolution for crisp detail and boasts a color gamut covering 99% sRGB, 97% Adobe RGB, and 97% Display P3 with a Delta E < 1.2 color accuracy. This ensures a wide, vibrant spectrum and professional fidelity, supported by 16.7 million colors for smooth gradients.

Crafted with AG nano-etched glass and AF coating, the display provides a natural, paper-like texture that effectively resists glare, scratches, and fingerprints for an immersive drawing experience. Furthermore, DC dimming automatically adjusts brightness based on ambient lighting, a feature meticulously designed for visual comfort and eye care during extended creative sessions. For more convenience, the Artist 12 3rd comes with a foldable stand for easy viewing angle adjustment and a full-feature USB-C cable that supports single-cable connectivity—keeping your workspace tidy and your focus entirely on creation.

Pricing and Availability

The Artist 12 3rd drawing display will be available in two color options—Black and Silver Gray—and includes the X4 smart chip stylus. Priced at $239.99, the Artist 12 3rd will go on sale via the official XPPen online store starting October 20, 2025. (Pricing and availability may vary by region.) For more information, please visit https://www.xp-pen.com/product/artist-12-3rd.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796652/image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796653/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796654/image_3.jpg