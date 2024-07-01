BingX Elevates the Partnership with Chelsea FC as its Men's Official Training Wear Partner

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce an exciting new phase in its partnership with Chelsea. Starting from the 2024/25 Premier League season, BingX will transition from being a Sleeve Partner to the Official Training Wear Partner of Chelsea's men's team.

To celebrate this milestone, BingX launched specially-designed drones to "airdrop" the training kits at Stamford Bridge – in true crypto fashion. For the first time ever, BingX's branding prominently features on the front of the training wear, which will be worn by players and coaching staff from the men's team during all training sessions.

As BingX transitions to become the Men's team front-of-shirt sponsor for the upcoming season's training kits, this increased visibility will significantly bolster BingX's presence in the global sports community, aligning the brand with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Just as football players train to reach peak conditions, BingX crypto traders excel through rigorous analysis and strategic trades. From the training ground to the trading arena, BingX and Chelsea empower those who never settle and continually raise the bar.

BingX users and sport fans can expect an array of exclusive perks and opportunities, including but not limited to Chelsea matchday tickets, matchday VIP experiences, and exquisite co-branded merchandise. In addition, BingX will launch a thrilling trading competition that mirrors the drone airdrop stunt, further engaging the community with an "airdrop" concept. This competition will include daily check-in activities where participants can receive exciting airdrops, adding another layer of interaction and excitement for BingX users.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, expressed her enthusiasm for the evolved partnership: "We are excited to take our collaboration with Chelsea to the next level as the Official Training Wear Partner of the Men's team. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to unremitting pursuit of excellence and innovation. We look forward to empowering our users and fans with unique experiences and opportunities, building a future that's smarter and bolder."

Earlier this year, BingX expanded its horizons through entering into a cross-border partnership with Chelsea, one of the world's most prestigious and widely supported football clubs, as the official Sleeve Partner. Together, they launched the "Empower the Future" initiative, driven by shared passion and commitment to limitless exploration. This strategic partnership marks BingX's entry into sports and entertainment, uniting two industry leaders committed to excellence.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

