ADFW Unveils Full Agenda for 2024 Edition, One of the Most Impactful Financial Gatherings of the Year

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) has unveiled a compelling agenda for this year's event that will take place from 9th to 12th December 2024. ADFW 2024 – ADGM's flagship event with ADQ as its headline partner – is one of the most anticipated financial gatherings this year, with a lineup of industry-shaping events, influential speakers, and strategic forums that will explore the theme of 'Welcome to the Capital of Capital.'

This third edition is in keeping with ADFW's tradition of convening some of the most renowned global financial leaders, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders to address and analyse topics such as economic, human, cultural, environmental and technological capital, that make Abu Dhabi the 'Capital of Capital'. The agenda for 2024 includes over 60 main and side events, more than 350 thematic sessions and approximately 600+ speakers. The event expects a gathering of over 20,000 attendees from around the world, representing over USD 30 trillion in managed assets.

Commenting on ADFW's exceptional agenda, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM and ADDED said, "Abu Dhabi Finance Week has firmly established itself as a global platform that attracts the most influential professionals in the finance industry from across the world. This year's agenda for ADFW is a testament to Abu Dhabi's position as a leading international financial hub, where innovation and collaboration drive progress for the Falcon Economy. ADFW continues to create unparalleled opportunities for meaningful dialogue, shaping strategies that strengthen resilience and growth in today's evolving economic landscape, welcoming them to the 'Capital of Capital'."

Key forums, including the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, Asset Abu Dhabi, RESOLVE 2024, Fintech Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) will return this year. New events for 2024 include the UBS Investment Forum, the China UAE Investment Summit with HSBC, the Islamic Finance Summit, the Spear's Private Wealth Summit, and the Abu Dhabi Capital Markets Showcase.

Day 1: Opening Ceremony and Abu Dhabi Economic Forum

The official opening ceremony is on 9th December in the presence of esteemed members of Abu Dhabi's leadership, heads of leading global investment and financial firms and other VIPs from the financial industry.

Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, a high-level leadership gathering, will feature in-depth discussions on the current state of and prospects for the Falcon Economy. It will bring together senior members of the Abu Dhabi government and prominent figures from the private sector, representing key industries. Speakers include the CEOs of Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Citigroup, BNY, Lunate, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Aldar. ADEF Private Leadership Forum, Abu Dhabi Capital Markets Forum, the UBS Investor Forum and the prestigious ADFW Gala Dinner are a few of the major sub-events scheduled for the day.

Day 2: Asset Abu Dhabi and RESOLVE

The second day starts with Asset Abu Dhabi in association with ADCB, Mubadala and PGIM Global Asset Management. Bringing together asset allocators, asset managers, investment bankers, venture capitalists, private equities, family offices and other institutional investors, collectively managing over USD 30 trillion in assets, the event will see industry titans such as Ray Dalio, Robert Smith - Founder, Chairman & CEO at Vista Equity Partners, Aron Landy - CEO at Brevan Howard, and Bill Huffman - CEO at Nuveen take to the stage.

RESOLVE will also be held on this day, in collaboration with the Judicial Department. Under the theme 'Resilience', the event is set to host impactful conversations among key stakeholders from the global dispute resolution community and leaders from government, industry, and academia.

Day 3: Fintech Abu Dhabi and Global Financial Regulators Summit

Fintech Abu Dhabi, the Middle East's largest fintech festival, will spotlight innovations in AI, digital security, and blockchain technology. Breakout events like Blockchain Abu Dhabi, RISK 4.0 Forum, Islamic Finance Summit and the AI Abu Dhabi Forum will showcase the transformative potential of emerging technologies. Leading voices, including Jeremy Allaire - CEO and Founder of Circle, Richard Teng – CEO of Binance, and Caroline Pham – U.S. CFTC Commissioner, will discuss the evolving landscape of financial technology.

The Global Financial Regulator Summit also returns as a closed-door gathering of international senior regulatory bodies and representatives from the MENA region, the European Union, the UK, Asia and the USA to discuss the approach to the opportunities and challenges presented by the rise of AI.

Day 4: ADSFF

Exactly one year after hosting its last edition at COP28, the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) will be held on the concluding day of ADFW to conduct discussions on sustainable finance, impact investing, and net-zero commitments. It will bring together impactful voices like H.E. Carme Artigas Brugal, Co-Chair of the AI Advisory Body at the United Nations, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Jonathan Dean of AXA IM and H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of Alterra underscoring Abu Dhabi's commitment to sustainability and green finance.

Curated side events include 'Women in Finance' and the ADFW Venture Park.

For more information on the agenda please visit What's Happening in ADFW | Agenda - Abu Dhabi Finance Week

Register for Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024 at Get your ticket - Abu Dhabi Finance Week

