Agthia Delivers Strong Q1 2026, with Net Profit Growth of 12.5%

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agthia Group PJSC (AGTHIA:UH), one of the region's leading food and beverage companies, today announced a strong performance for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting disciplined execution across its diversified portfolio, and its ability to maintain operational continuity amid external headwinds.

Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group Agthia Q1 Results EN

Group Net Revenue rose 3.3% year-on-year to AED 1.3 billion, EBITDA grew 4.1% to AED 193.3 million, while Net Profit increased 12.5% to AED 96.9 million, supported by disciplined execution, stronger margin delivery, and improving operating performance across key businesses. Results of the quarter were shaped by strong execution in core segments, continued progress across transformation projects, and the Group's ability to respond quickly to a more complex operating environment.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia's Board, commented: "The first quarter reinforced the importance of resilience, discipline and long-term perspective in navigating a more complex operating environment. Agthia's performance reflects the strength of the Group's fundamentals, the relevance of its role in supporting the broader food security agenda, and the focus with which it continues to execute against its strategic priorities."

Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director & CEO of Agthia Group, added: "Our first-quarter performance reflects disciplined execution across the business, the strength of our diversified portfolio, and the commitment of our teams across the Group. In a complex regional context, we responded with agility, maintained uninterrupted supply, and continued to manage our operations with focus and consistency. At the same time, the transformation actions underway across the Group are beginning to translate more clearly into performance, supporting improved operating efficiency, stronger margin delivery, and a more resilient earnings profile. We remain firmly focused on our long-term priorities and confident in our ability to continue strengthening Agthia's position as a leading food and beverage company."

Water & Food remained a key growth driver during the quarter, supported by strong performance in UAE bottled water and Home and Office Services. Protein & Frozen also showed encouraging progress as transformation efforts continued and the ramp-up of the Group's Saudi protein facility gathered pace, with Phase II now operational and adding capacity. Agri-Business further supported Group performance, delivering resilient underlying results alongside its participation in UAE food security-related programs, while Snacking continued to move through a reset focused on strengthening future growth and margin potential. In Q1 2026, the Group also delivered a 22.5% increase in e-commerce revenue, which now accounted for 7.2% of underlying revenue.

About Agthia

Agthia Group PJSC is a leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered food and beverage company and part of ADQ. With a diversified portfolio of more than 20 trusted brands across Water & Food, Snacks, Protein & Frozen, and Agri-Business, the Group operates across seven countries and serves consumers in over 60 markets worldwide. With a workforce exceeding 12,000 employees, Agthia combines scale, strong operational capabilities, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability to create long-term value across the food and beverage value chain.

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