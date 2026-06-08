SHANGHAI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), one of the world's leading yeast manufacturers, recently presented its latest research and product developments at the 16th International Feed Congress and Exhibition (TUYEM), with its contributions also highlighted in INFOVET magazine. Dr. George Gong, a technical expert at the company, delivered a keynote address titled "Yeast Postbiotic and Yeast Peptides Nutrition in Ruminants," sharing insights into the role of yeast technologies in animal nutrition.

Angel Yeast Showcases Yeast-Based Innovations for Animal Nutrition at TUYEM 2026

Organized by the Turkish Feed Industrialists Association (Türkiyem-Bir), TUYEM is the largest feed industry event in Turkey. This year's congress brought together industry leaders, researchers, and professionals from across feed materials, additives, and technologies to discuss the future of feed production, raw material supply, and sustainable practices. Angel Yeast's featured coverage in the congress publication highlighted the potential of yeast-based technologies to improve production efficiency amid feed cost pressures and supply chain challenges facing the industry.

The global feed industry continues to face significant challenges. In both Turkey and China, feed producers are under mounting pressure from strong demand for raw materials and persistently high costs. With more than 40 years of experience in yeast technology, Angel Yeast has focused on developing yeast-based solutions to support animal nutrition and feed efficiency. In ruminant nutrition, live yeast is widely used to regulate rumen microbial flora, stabilize rumen pH, and improve the digestibility of fiber and starch. More than 100 studies conducted by Angel Yeast show that using its yeast products can increase average daily gain in beef cattle by approximately 10% to 20%, and boost milk yield in dairy cows by about 5% to 10% — equivalent to an extra 1 to 2 liters per cow per day. These gains allow farmers to achieve higher production efficiency with less feed input, helping ease the pressure of rising raw material costs.

Given the widespread use of pelleted feed in the Turkish market, where the high-temperature, high-humidity pelleting process can reduce live yeast activity, Angel Yeast is increasing R&D efforts on functional ingredients such as yeast peptides and cell walls. These components offer prebiotic or postbiotic benefits and have broad potential in ruminant, poultry, aquaculture, and pet food applications.

Dr. George Gong noted, "Today, the core application of yeast and yeast derivatives is in ruminant feeding, but their potential extends beyond this segment. Yeast peptides, yeast cell walls, and other functional components can be applied in pet food, poultry feed, aquaculture, and food applications. These functional components will position yeast products to play a key role across a wider range of animal production systems, achieving greater efficiency and long-term sustainability."

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