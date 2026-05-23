Arctech Secures Global No. 2 in Solar Trackers for Second Consecutive Year, Retains Top Position in EMEA

KUNSHAN, China, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, a global leader in solar tracking systems and intelligent energy solutions, announced that it has been ranked the world's No. 2 solar tracker supplier for the second consecutive year, according to the newly released Solar PV Tracker Market Report 2026 by S&P Global Energy.

In 2025, Arctech captured 12.1 percent of the global tracker market, with total shipments reaching 16 GW, while retaining its No. 1 market position in EMEA.

Arctech Secures Global No. 2 in Solar Trackers and Retains Top Position in EMEA

Global Market Growth Outlook

The global solar tracker market grew steadily in 2025, with total shipments reaching 133 GW, a 19 percent increase from 2024. The Middle East and Africa region surged 49 percent to a record 26 GW, while Europe reached 25 GW, driven by strong growth in Italy and Romania. S&P Global Energy forecasts global tracker shipments to exceed 160 GW by 2030.

Arctech Regional Leadership in EMEA

In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Arctech became the No. 1 supplier with a 22.6 percent market share, recording the largest shipment growth in the region. The company's strong presence is highlighted by its leading positions in Saudi Arabia, where it holds 53.6 percent of the market, and the UAE, where it holds 54.1 percent. Arctech also gained growing momentum across European markets, securing key projects in Greece, Italy, and other countries. In Africa, Arctech has also established a growing presence in South Africa, Egypt, and other markets, and will continue to deepen its footprint across the continent.

Grand Showcase Ahead

At SNEC 2026 (June 3–5, Shanghai), Arctech will unveil its new intelligent PV piling and automatic installation solutions alongside its full-scenario "Tracker+" and "Green Power+" offerings. "Tracker+" features the SkyLineⅡall-terrain intelligent tracking system, SkyFlex cable mounting system, and StarShineⅠcleaning robot, while "Green Power+" covers ArcBank and ArcTank energy storage systems, ArcTrack mobile solar-tracking & storage microgrid solution, and building-integrated green energy.

About Arctech

Arctech is a world-leading provider of solar tracking systems and intelligent energy solutions.

For more information about Arctech, visit: https://en.arctechsolar.com/

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