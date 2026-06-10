Asia Leads in Domestic Digital Payments but Lags in Cross-Border Payments: Saber Whitepaper

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite leading the world in domestic payment innovation, Asia's cross-border payment corridors remain among the most inefficient globally, according to a whitepaper by stablecoin cross-border payment infrastructure provider, Saber.

Asia is home to some of the world's most advanced domestic payment systems, including Singapore's PayNow, the Philippines' InstaPay, and Thailand's PromptPay. Yet an estimated $5 trillion sits idle in pre-funded correspondent accounts globally at any given moment due to inefficiencies in cross-border payments. A $200 transfer attracts 6-10% in fees, takes days to clear, and passes through multiple correspondent banks before reaching a recipient.

The Stablecoin Strategy for Asia 2026 whitepaper provides a comprehensive guide to building stablecoin payment infrastructure across Asia's most complex corridors.

"Asia's domestic payment infrastructure is world-class, but its cross-border payment infrastructure is not. That gap is where stablecoins become relevant as a settlement layer that correspondent banking was never designed to be," said Edul Patel, founder and CEO of Saber.

Blockchain Settles in Seconds. The Hard Part Comes After

The Saber whitepaper highlights the limits of the technology. Stablecoins do not entirely eliminate the friction in cross-border payments. While blockchain settlement takes seconds, converting digital currency into local currencies remains fraught with fragmented compliance regimes, uneven market liquidity, and the realities of last-mile banking.

Key findings include:

The Compliance Mosaic: Asia presents operators with 48 distinct regulatory regimes, each with asymmetric compliance rules, localised identity verification requirements, and evolving Travel Rule structures, compared to Europe's unified SEPA framework.

The Liquidity Discipline: Access to a global stablecoin pool does not guarantee payout depth. Liquidity in pairs such as USDT/PHP or USDT/MYR is not assured at scale or during off-hours. Liquidity management must be treated as a core operational discipline.

The Pilot-to-Production Trap: Production-scale transactions must satisfy identity attribution, Travel Rule compliance, and liquidity orchestration simultaneously. Most stablecoin integrations in Asia fail because operators underestimate what production operations actually demand.

The Orchestration Imperative: Scaling requires a dedicated orchestration layer capable of managing corridor-specific liquidity, routing around banking downtime, and handling counterparty error logic.

"Building payment infrastructure in Asia requires licensed payout partners in every corridor, liquidity management that holds up at scale and during off-hours, and compliance architecture that satisfies regulators across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously. That is the infrastructure Saber has spent the last two years building. This whitepaper reflects what we have learnt doing it," said Saurabh Kumar, Business Head, Saber.

About Saber

Saber is a stablecoin-native cross-border payment infrastructure company providing the settlement rails that connect the stablecoin world to local financial systems across Asia and beyond. Founded in 2024, the company has processed over $3 billion in cross-border payments across more than 40 countries, operating under more than ten regulatory licences. Saber is a registered Money Services Business (MSB) in Canada and is fully compliant with KYC, AML, sanctions screening, and Travel Rule guidelines.

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