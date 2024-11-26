Avex Pictures Announced "SEVENTEEN 'RIGHT HERE' WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING" Broadcast from Osaka, Japan -- Worldwide Cinema Event on Dec. 14, and Tickets on Sale Now

TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex Pictures Inc. announced the concert of K-pop icon SEVENTEEN's world tour "SEVENTEEN 'RIGHT HERE' WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN" held at the Kyocera Dome Osaka will be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide on Saturday, December 14, 2024 (JST).

Live viewing tickets can be purchased here: https://api-liveviewing.com/svtrighthere

From the newest track to iconic hits and hidden gems, SEVENTEEN's unique and diverse performances that audiences around the world have been waiting for will come to life in cinemas across various countries and regions, with large screens and high-quality sound.

Audiences are encouraged to get ready to experience the powerful energy, infectious humor, vibrant charm, and unit stages full of personality as SEVENTEEN members bring an unparalleled, cohesive performance on screen that only they can deliver.

Title: SEVENTEEN "RIGHT HERE" WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING

Live Concert Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024*

*Dates and times may vary by country, region and cinema.

Ticket: on sale now (sale dates may vary by country, region and cinema.)

Presented by: HYBE & HYBE JAPAN & PLEDIS Entertainment

Distribution: Avex Film Labels Inc.

(C) PLEDIS Entertainment / HYBE. All Rights Reserved.

About SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN -- comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO -- have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Their 10th Mini Album FML and 11th Mini Album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN both debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and proceeded to become the top 2 best-selling albums worldwide in K-pop history. Having placed the group on top of the Billboard Artist 100, FML was further recognized as the best-selling global album of 2023 by IFPI with over 6.4 million copies sold. The K-pop icon continued its momentum into 2024 with remarkable achievements. Their Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, featuring SEVENTEEN's celebrated discography, was released and they became UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, recognized for their role in uplifting and inspiring young people worldwide. They made history at Glastonbury as the first K-pop act to perform at the festival and set another milestone as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin. Most recently, SEVENTEEN won Best Group at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

- This event is the live broadcast screening of SEVENTEEN "RIGHT HERE" WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN (OSAKA). Please note that due to the time differences among countries and regions, the start time for the concert screening may vary. Audiences are recommended to check the showtime of their specific locations before purchasing tickets.

- The showtime may be delayed depending on the circumstances of the concert.

- The running time may change depending on the circumstances of the concert. Please understand that the broadcast may finish before the concert ends in case the concert runs longer than the planned running time.

- English subtitles are available for the talk part only.

- There may be issues with video and sound due to unforeseeable circumstances during the LIVE VIEWING as this is a real-time broadcasting event. Organizers appreciate every viewer for their generous understanding.

- Recording, filming, or taking photos of the concert is strictly prohibited in the cinema. Those who record, film, or take photos of the show may be asked to leave the premises after deleting the recordings, if such activities are discovered.