Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Interchangeable Bezels and Bands

The DWE-5600CC is the newest model of 5600 series, inheriting the epic square shape of the first G-SHOCK and including three types of replaceable bands and two bezels to expand the user experience of the G-SHOCK brand. As with previous 5600 series models, the band is shaped to reduce shock to the case if the watch is dropped, while also incorporating a newly-developed slide lever for ease of detachment. The bezel, which is ordinarily fixed to the case with screws, employs a new design secured by using four small hooks made from carbon fiber. The watch is the first 5600 series model to incorporate the Carbon Core Guard structure with a carbon fiber-reinforced case for shock resistance.