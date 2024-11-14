CHINT's CHX120 Integrated DC Meters Offer a Reliable and Precise Solution

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (CHINT )The global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions has increased the demand for accurate and reliable DC metering technologies. DC meters play a crucial role in charging systems, where precise energy measurement is vital to ensure transparency, efficiency, and fairness for both operators and consumers.

DC meters are primarily designed for electric vehicle charging stations, where high precision and reliability are essential. The CHINT CHX120 is an innovative DC meter designed specifically for EV charging stations and other high-demand DC metering environments. Key features include:

Integrated Design : Shunt and meter combined in a single unit, reducing space and simplifying installation.

: Shunt and meter combined in a single unit, reducing space and simplifying installation. High-Precision Measurement : Accurate readings for both forward and reverse energy flows, ensuring reliable billing.

: Accurate readings for both forward and reverse energy flows, ensuring reliable billing. Multi-Tariff and Time Period Support : Supports up to 12 tariffs and 24 time periods for flexible energy pricing.

: Supports up to 12 tariffs and 24 time periods for flexible energy pricing. Intelligent Temperature Monitoring : Monitors temperature to ensure safe operation and extend equipment lifespan.

: Monitors temperature to ensure safe operation and extend equipment lifespan. Strong Communication Compatibility : Compatible with RS-485, Modbus, and other protocols for seamless system integration.

: Compatible with RS-485, Modbus, and other protocols for seamless system integration. Diverse Shunt Specifications : Offers various shunt sizes, supporting currents up to 650A for high-power applications.

: Offers various shunt sizes, supporting currents up to 650A for high-power applications. Dual Sealing : Features physical and electronic seals for enhanced security and tamper resistance.

: Features physical and electronic seals for enhanced security and tamper resistance. Strong Data Storage Functionality: Stores up to 100 charging cycles and preserves data for 10 years during power outages.

The CHX120 is perfect for electric vehicle charging stations and other DC metering scenarios where high precision, safety, and reliability are crucial. It is particularly suited for high-power charging applications and systems requiring robust performance and long-term data storage.

In summary, DC meters are essential components in modern energy systems, particularly in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their ability to accurately measure energy consumption, communicate data remotely, and integrate seamlessly into complex systems makes them invaluable for both operators and consumers. The CHINT CHX120 is a standout DC energy meter that combines cutting-edge technology with practical design, offering a reliable and precise solution for today's DC metering needs.

By understanding the principles, technology, and application of DC meters, businesses and consumers can make informed decisions to optimize energy usage and improve operational efficiency.

