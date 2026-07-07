Crypto Firm RYKI Builds Same-Day Settlement Rails for Online Gaming Companies

RYKI, a fully registered British Virgin Islands Virtual Asset Service Provider packages same-day cross-border settlement, institutional custody and gaming-aware compliance into a single enterprise service line for casinos, online operators and industry events.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands , July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Having executed more than $1 billion in trades since its founding, RYKI launched a dedicated service line for the global gaming industry. The offering gives casinos, online gaming operators, iGaming platforms, software providers and conference organizers a single pathway to accept stablecoin and crypto payments, settle into fiat the same day and manage treasury across multiple currencies and jurisdictions all through a fully regulated counterparty.

The service is delivered through RYKI Inc. (BVI), which provides virtual asset services to gaming operators and other institutional clients under the British Virgin Islands regulatory framework.

An industry running on payment infrastructure it has outgrown

The global online gambling market was valued at roughly $88 billion in 2025 and is on track to more than double by the early 2030s, according to Grand View Research. Digital asset payments are no longer a fringe within it: industry analyses estimate crypto-funded wagers now account for close to 17% of all iGaming bets globally, and that more than 30% of online operators already support some form of cryptocurrency payment. Yet most of that demand still runs on payment systems built for an earlier era, where cross-border flows depend on correspondent banking and wires that bring multi-day settlement, foreign-exchange spreads and banking cut-off delays.

The pain points facing gaming businesses

Slow, costly cross-border settlement. International payments routed through SWIFT and correspondent banks can take three to seven days to clear, with FX conversion adding 50 to 100 basis points per transaction.

Double conversion. Operators without a gaming-friendly settlement partner in the Western Hemisphere often see crypto off-ramps settle in euros, forcing a second conversion to dollars and a second spread on every transaction.

Compliance friction. Generic banking and payment relationships frequently trigger holds and fund freezes when crypto-linked flows appear, disrupting operations and tying up working capital.

No on-ramp for crypto-native customers. A growing share of high-value players and exhibitors already hold stablecoins but have no trusted, compliant way to convert them into gaming credit or pay event fees.

Operational overhead. Manual reconciliation across events, currencies and counterparties consumes finance-team capacity that could be directed to strategy.

How RYKI addresses the gap

RYKI's gaming service is built around four capabilities:

Stablecoin payment rails and direct fiat settlement. RYKI replaces fragmented, multi-step payment processes with a single execution pathway. Direct USD liquidity removes the euro intermediary and the double-spread cost structure, while stablecoin-connected rails enable same-day settlement in place of SWIFT-dependent timelines. Institutional-grade custody. Client digital assets are held in audited, compliant custody, removing the need for operators to build in-house crypto handling and the regulatory ambiguity that comes with it. Treasury management across currencies. Operators can hold, convert and settle across more than 150 currencies, with real-time visibility designed for businesses managing high-volume flows and FX risk at institutional scale. Gaming-aware compliance and white-glove onboarding. Sector-specific compliance expertise, anchored in RYKI's standing as a registered VASP, is intended to produce smooth reviews rather than unexpected freezes, with a dedicated team and concierge-style coverage at every step.

A regulated counterparty, not a workaround

RYKI Inc. is a fully registered Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC). This enables gaming businesses to access regulated crypto payment rails, custody, treasury, and settlement services through a licensed provider, avoiding the complexity of building in-house infrastructure or relying on traditional banking relationships that can delay digital asset transactions. The arrangement is straightforward: gaming companies retain their own gaming licences and remain the regulated operator of their business; RYKI provides the compliant digital asset and payment layer beneath them as the registered VASP.

What the early work shows

RYKI's positioning is grounded in work already completed across the gaming sector. In a treasury engagement with what RYKI describes as one of the world's most recognized online gaming operators, the company says it eliminated a structural euro-to-dollar double conversion, moving the operator from two trades to one and removing a recurring spread on every transaction. RYKI reports the operator achieved same-day settlement in place of multi-day timelines, materially lower compliance friction and no fund freezes, freeing finance-team capacity for strategic work.

For premium casinos, RYKI has designed a crypto credit and settlement model that lets VIP players use digital assets as gaming credit without forced liquidation. The company reports on-chain verification in about 60 seconds, against two to five days for traditional banking, and same-day conversion and settlement of crypto to a casino's operational fiat account. RYKI estimates more than $50 billion in crypto holdings among high-net-worth players remains untapped by premium gaming venues.

In the events segment, RYKI enables gaming conferences to accept stablecoin payments from international exhibitors and sponsors, replacing multi-day wires with verification in minutes. The company reports same-day booth confirmation and a reduction in sponsorship-payment abandonment, alongside automated reconciliation across multiple events.

Executive perspective

"Gaming has become a financial business as much as an entertainment one. The largest operators move high volumes, hold customer funds and carry foreign-exchange risk at institutional scale, but they are doing it on payment infrastructure that was never designed for how their customers actually behave," said Lennon Sweeting, Chief Executive Officer of RYKI. "Our customers already hold digital assets. What they have lacked is a regulated counterparty that can settle quickly, custody securely and clear compliance without surprises. Operators are not improvising a crypto strategy through channels that were never built for it, they are working with a registered, supervised firm. That is the gap we built this service to close, measurably, and at scale."

Why this matters now

The timing reflects the convergence of market demand, technology, and regulation. With stablecoins becoming a mainstream payment rail and regulatory frameworks such as the GENIUS Act and MiCA providing greater certainty, gaming operators are shifting from whether to accept digital assets to how they do so. Working with a fully registered VASP, rather than an unregulated provider, is increasingly becoming the standard. As same-day settlement and digital asset payments become expected, operators without this infrastructure risk losing high-value, crypto-native customers to more agile competitors.

About RYKI

Founded in 2020, RYKI is a regulated digital asset services firm providing secure cryptocurrency solutions for institutions, gaming operators, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and crypto-native businesses. Its services include crypto-fiat execution, institutional custody, lending, and treasury solutions. RYKI is a fully registered Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC), and also operates regulated entities in the Cayman Islands (CIMA-licensed VASP) and Canada (FINTRAC-registered MSB).

Take the next step

If you are a casino, gaming operator, online gaming platform, conference organizer or enterprise looking to integrate secure digital payment infrastructure, contact RYKI.

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