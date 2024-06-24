DAR GLOBAL AWARDS OMR 9.3 MILLION INFRASTRUCTURE CONTRACT TO OMAN SHAPOORJI COMPANY LLC FOR AIDA PHASE 1

With the completion of the grading and access package, Dar Global propels AIDA Phase 1 with infrastructure contract award to Oman Shapoorji Company LLC, advancing luxury living in Oman's premier urban development

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer, is pleased to announce the awarding of the infrastructure contract for the first phase of AIDA, a landmark urban development in Oman. This milestone underscores Dar Global's vision to create a world-class real estate marvel in Oman, working with best-in-class partners to deliver unmatched luxury and value.

AIDA project masterplan and hanging pods

AIDA, a joint venture with Omran Group, Oman's primary organisation for tourism development, integrates luxury golf, residential, and hospitality components. Set for Phase 1 completion in 2027, AIDA is strategically located by the sea and 130 metres above sea level, offering unparalleled sea views and residences that harmonise with the cliffside environment.

The infrastructure work for AIDA's first phase has been awarded to Oman Shapoorji Company LLC. The contract, valued at OMR 9,345,653,entails designing and constructing essential infrastructure, including roads, water, and electricity networks, utility installations, drainage, and sewage systems as well as developing the surrounding road network within AIDA. These efforts ensure the highest technical standards, seamlessly complementing AIDA's luxurious offerings and supporting its residential and commercial phases.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "Announcing the infrastructure contract marks a significant step towards realizing our ambitious vision for AIDA. We are excited to reach these pivotal stages of the project, which exemplifies our unwavering commitment to elevating Oman's tourism and real estate sectors. This contract strategically strengthens our portfolio of luxury developments in prime global locations. AIDA will set new benchmarks for luxury and innovation, reinforcing Oman's position on the global stage".

Spanning 5 million square metres and situated just 10 minutes from Downtown Muscat, AIDA aims to redefine standards in architectural excellence, environmental sustainability, and bespoke living.

Residents and visitors of AIDA will enjoy exclusive amenities, including immersive experiences, enchanting residences, hospitality offerings, recreational facilities, spectacular outdoor landscapes, and exquisite dining options.

To register your interest in AIDA, visit: https://darglobal.co.uk/aida

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446172/AIDA_Project_Dar_Global.jpg