DECK THE HALLS WITH LOTS OF ZOMBIES - ZERO LATENCY VR LAUNCHES FESTIVE "SLAY SEASON" MODE IN OUTBREAK

This December, Zero Latency VR brings a unique holiday experience to Outbreak with "Slay Season," featuring festive zombies, wintery landscapes, and special seasonal challenges for players worldwide.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's beginning to look a lot like… zombies? This December, Zero Latency VR is unwrapping Slay Season, an exclusive new holiday-themed mode for their smash-hit zombie survival game, Outbreak.

In this festive twist on the classic adventure, players will face holiday horrors like never before, with Santa-clad zombies, snow-dusted battlefields, and just the right amount of holiday chaos. Perfect for fans who've battled through Outbreak before, Slay Season brings back the action with a holiday makeover, adding unexpected laughs and festive chills!

Get ready for Outbreak: Slay Season - the most thrilling and advanced free-roam VR zombie adventure with a festive twist! Holiday season. Zombies. Sabotage. A stolen cure. In the heart-stopping free-roam VR game Outbreak, you and your team of elite soldiers must survive hordes of jolly zombies and outlast a ruthless enemy to recapture humanity's last hope. Will you survive this slay season? Outbreak: Slay Season is packed with festive fun, holiday puns, and just the right amount of terror. Available only from December 4 to January 5 - don’t miss the chance to sleigh your holidays at Zero Latency VR!

Outbreak has already proven to be one of Zero Latency's most popular games, and Slay Season is packed with more surprises than Santa's sack! From jingling zombies in Santa hats to jolly decor and a soundtrack that flips from merry to menacing, players can expect a fully immersive holiday showdown, as we celebrate the first anniversary of players globally banding together to survive the zombie horde.

"With Slay Season, we've taken one of our most popular games, Outbreak, and added a festive, holiday-themed twist," said Hayley McKenzie, CMO of Zero Latency VR. "It's a perfect example of how we can reimagine our most beloved IP to celebrate key moments throughout the year, creating unforgettable, themed experiences. Packed with seasonal surprises, Slay Season delivers the ideal mix of fun, nostalgia, and thrilling gameplay, bringing people together to make lasting memories during special times of the year."

Zero Latency invites new and returning players to "Slay the Holidays" with Slay Season, available globally from December 4 through January 5. Whether you're looking for a fun family outing or a memorable team event, Slay Season at Zero Latency VR is the perfect way to make the season bright—and maybe a bit thrilling too!

Book now for an extra 20% off your session as part of our Black Friday sale, and get ready to "Sleigh" the holidays. Available at participating Zero Latency venues worldwide: https://zerolatencyvr.com/experience/slay-season

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 100+ cutting-edge venues across 26+ countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies. Since launching the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has electrified over 4 million players, catapulting them into heart-racing battles against zombies, pirates, and robots, and challenging them with gravity-defying puzzles. Whether you're embodying a fierce Space Marine or teaming up with friends for epic 8-player showdowns, Zero Latency delivers mind-blowing adventures that leave reality far behind.

