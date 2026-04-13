DORCO SLEEK Wins iF Design Award 2026; Global Recognition Reinforces Flagship Razor's Market Momentum

DORCO's flagship razor SLEEK earns Product Design award as retail footprint expands across key global markets

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DORCO, the world's #1 best-selling South Korean razor manufacturing company – based on Euromonitor's database – today announced that its flagship razor, DORCO SLEEK, has won the iF Design Award 2026 in the Product Design category (Beauty/Wellness), following its 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award from The Chicago Athenaeum. Organized by iF International Forum Design in Germany, the award is widely regarded as one of the world's most prestigious design awards. The recognition comes as SLEEK continues to expand its global retail presence, with growing distribution across North America and the Middle East.

DORCO SLEEK, featuring a matte-metal handle and a multi-flex head for precise control.

This year's iF Design Award was evaluated by 129 international experts, who assessed more than 10,000 entries from 68 countries. The jury recognized SLEEK for its precision engineering and functional design.

Developed based on consumer insights from North America, Europe, and Asia, SLEEK incorporates DORCO's Super Thin Blade, complemented by a bent-blade structure for improved precision and a fully open-flow cartridge for easy rinsing. DORCO's patented blade coating enhances blade durability, while the Multi-Flex Head adapts to facial contours for consistent contact. Together, these features are designed to deliver a smooth and more controlled shaving experience.

This momentum is reflected in SLEEK's expansion across key growth markets. In the United States, SLEEK launched on Amazon in March 2025, with brand collaborations with Evan Mock and Mac Jones driving early awareness. In the UAE, the product launched in both online and offline retail channels in June 2025 and quickly gained traction within the system razor category, supported by a brand campaign with DJ Bliss.

About DORCO

Founded in 1955, DORCO has been a global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative razor products worldwide. We continue to push the boundaries of shaving technology. DORCO's diverse range of razors combines cutting-edge blade innovation with ergonomic designs, delivering the smoothest, most comfortable shave on the market. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, DORCO enriches the shaving experience for millions of customers across 100+ countries.

For inquiries

Hoffman Agency Korea Dorco Team / [email protected]

Heesun Kim / [email protected]

Lina Lee / [email protected]

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