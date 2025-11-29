Empowering AI Acceleration: openEuler Unveils First SuperPoD-Ready OS and Welcomes AMD, Inspur Cloud, and Digital China

Since its open source launch in 2019, openEuler has grown rapidly, now encompassing over 2,100 member organizations and more than 23,000 global contributors. The installed base of openEuler-based OSs is expected to exceed 16 million deployments by the end of 2025, making it one of the preferred choices for digital transformation across China's internet, telecommunication, finance, utilities, and energy sectors.

Looking ahead, the community is setting its sights on the next stage of growth and innovation. By the end of 2025, openEuler will officially launch its next-generation OS designed for SuperPoDs, setting the foundation for the AI era and strengthening global collaboration.

Chairman of OpenAtom Foundation Cheng Xiaoming, in his keynote remarks, emphasized that open source thrives on collaboration and that ecosystems grow through shared effort. He highlighted that every step forward for openEuler relies on close coordination among hardware partners, software vendors, and global developers.

openEuler's First OS Release for SuperPoDs

As AI workloads grow at unprecedented speed, conventional server clusters are struggling to keep pace. The industry is shifting toward SuperPoDs—ultra-large-scale clusters that integrate multiple physical machines into a unified computing unit capable of AI training and inference—to address these challenges.

At the summit, Dr. Xiong Wei, Chairperson of the OpenAtom openEuler Committee, announced openEuler 24.03 LTS SP3, the first release version supporting SuperPoDs.

He outlined the three defining capabilities required for such an OS:

Global resource abstraction with unified memory addressing and device pooling

Heterogeneous resource convergence with high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnects

A global resource view with compatible and native APIs to unleash the performance of SuperPoD AI workloads

He noted that openEuler is committed to embracing SuperPoD computing and AI, accelerating globalization, and offering the world a new OS choice.

Advancing AI Capabilities to Accelerate Industry Digitalization

Full-Stack AI Solution: Intelligence BooM 2511 "Qiaoyumian"

For data center AI workloads, openEuler introduced the latest release of the Intelligence BooM full-stack open source AI solution—2511 "Qiaoyumian", following the July 2025 release 2507 "Huimian" (both release names were inspired by traditional Chinese noodle dishes).

The new version supports:

Fine-tuning of 50+ model types

10%–30% efficiency gains in heterogeneous inference

Rapid adaptation for AI agent applications

The solution is already commercially adopted by partners including Powerleader and HUAKUN.

Building Next-Generation Industrial Automation

In the industrial automation domain, openEuler continues to advance embedded capabilities, including MIxed-CriticAlity system framework (MICA) deployment, UniProton real-time kernel, and openEuler Embedded virtualization technology.

Together, these technologies achieve microsecond-level responsiveness and have been deployed in enterprises such as China Southern Power Grid and Phoenix Contact, accelerating the IT-OT convergence.

openEuler Arm CCA Confidential Computing Solution

Security remains a top priority as AI adoption accelerates.

openEuler, together with Arm, Linaro, Baidu AI Cloud, KylinSoft, Kylinsec, UnionTech, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and the Global Computing Consortium (GCC), jointly released the world's first Arm CCA-based confidential computing solution on an open source OS.

This solution:

Implements full support for CCA confidential VMs

Makes openEuler the first open source OS with native CCA VM support

Achieves performance overhead under 5% through trusted I/O channels

Preserves openEuler's extensive software ecosystem while seamlessly integrating confidential computing workloads

Linaro CTO Grant Likely highlighted Linaro's long-term contribution to the Arm ecosystem, and noted that since joining the openEuler community in 2021, the company has played a pivotal role in enabling Arm CCA on openEuler.

Strengthening the Global Ecosystem and Expanding International Collaboration

This year, AMD, Inspur Cloud, and Digital China joined openEuler as new members. With this, all three leading chip enterprises—Intel, Arm, and AMD—are now part of the community, marking a significant milestone.

Maria Tang, CVP of AMD, underscored AMD's open partnership with the Chinese market and its continued collaboration with openEuler in AI, cloud, and confidential computing. She also highlighted that AMD has fully adapted its server processor products to openEuler, ensuring seamless integration across the platform.

Andrew Wafaa, Arm Senior Director Software Communities & Fellow and PyTorch Board, emphasized Arm's commitment to ensuring long-term compatibility and joint innovation with openEuler.

At the summit, the community introduced its first group of globalization pioneer partners, including LINX SOFTWARE, Chinasoft International, Wind River, UnionTech, xFusion, Hoperun, KylinSoft, and Kylinsec. These partners will jointly accelerate openEuler's international adoption.

openEuler is also deepening cooperation with global open source foundations. Recently, the community established new technical collaborations with the Zephyr Project and the LF AI & Data Foundation. To date, openEuler has formed partnerships with 15 global open source organizations across AI, cloud, big data, cluster computing, and embedded.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834240/Xiong_Wei_delivering_keynote_speech.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834241/Launch_openEuler_Arm_CCA_confidential_computing_solution.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834242/Maria_Tang_speaking_summit.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834243/Andrew_Wafaa_speaking_summit.jpg