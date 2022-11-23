HONOR Unfolds the HONOR Magic Vs, Its Next-Generation Foldable Flagship and the HONOR 80 Series in China

Featuring a state-of-the-art design, a revolutionary display and unparalleled performance, the all-new HONOR Magic Vs sets new benchmarks for foldable flagships

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the China launch of the HONOR Magic Vs and the HONOR 80 Series. The HONOR Magic Vs pushes industry benchmarks in design, display, performance and user experience, making it the perfect companion for business and entertainment. Empowering young budding creators to fulfill their creative potential, the HONOR 80 series is the latest smartphone to be introduced to HONOR's stylish N-Series line-up, boasting enhanced videography and photography capabilities.

12

"We are thrilled to introduce our next-generation foldable flagship, the HONOR Magic Vs, which packs groundbreaking innovations and exceptional user experience into an elegant and stylish design," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. "The HONOR Magic Vs will be our very first foldable flagship to debut in overseas markets and we are confident that it will deliver huge advancements, transforming how people all around the world use their smartphones."

An Industry-leading Foldable Crafted with a Groundbreaking Hinge Design

Exceptionally slim and lightweight, the HONOR Magic Vs is 12.9mm[1] thin when folded and weighs just 261g[2], making it the industry's lightest foldable smartphone currently, and a delight to carry around. The HONOR Magic Vs also packs an extra-large battery of 5,000mAh[3], the largest battery in the same class of existing foldable smartphones currently, for all-day use. Bringing the beauty of harmony to life, the HONOR Magic Vs features a symmetrical and seamless design, giving it a premium look and feel. Thanks to its sophisticated hinge design, the HONOR Magic Vs folds without gap and delivers a creaseless display when unfolded.

Contributing to the lightweight, the HONOR Magic Vs packs with super-light gearless hinge carefully crafted with a single-piece casting processing technology, which drastically reduces the number of components of supporting structure used in the hinge from 92 to 4[4], while maintaining its durability and sturdiness. Built with aerospace-grade materials, the hinge of the HONOR Magic Vs is able to withstand over 400,000 folds[5], equivalent to more than ten years of use with 100 folds per day, creating a new benchmark in foldable smartphone design.

Large Dual Display for an Exceptional Viewing Experience

Outperforming existing foldables that often come with a long and narrow external screen, the HONOR Magic Vs boasts a 6.45-inch display[6] when folded, with a user-friendly 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90% screen-to-body ratio[7], allowing users to view content and input text with remarkable ease. When unfolded, the HONOR Magic Vs delivers a tablet-like experience with an extra-wide 7.9-inch internal display, perfect for users who seek effortless multi-tasking and more screen real estate to enjoy all their favorite content.

The HONOR Magic Vs supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and delivers up to 1.07 billion colors, enabling users to enjoy stunning visuals in true-to-life colors. With a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz[8], viewers are guaranteed an immersive entertainment experience whether they are watching movies, browsing the web or gaming.

Offering professional eye comfort solutions, the HONOR Magic Vs is packed with Dynamic Dimming which adjusts screen brightness in an intelligent and dynamic way to reduce the eye strain caused by extensive screentime. The HONOR Magic Vs also delivers an all-new feature – the Circadian Night Display, which effectively minimizes the negative effects of blue light and helps users improve sleep quality and being more energetic and productive during the day. Both screens of the HONOR Magic Vs are equipped with 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce screen flickering, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience even in low-light environments.

Computational Photography and Enhanced Audio Experience

The HONOR Magic Vs features a triple-camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro Main Camera and an 8MP 3X Optical Zoom Camera, allowing users to capture captivating images in stunning detail, delivering a superior photography and videography experience. Thanks to HONOR's proprietary AI-enabled HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR Magic Vs boasts best-in-class computational photography capabilities, producing high-quality images across all scenarios.

Unrivaled Performance All-day Long

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform[9], the HONOR Magic Vs delivers flagship performance. With enhanced GPU and CPU performance and higher power efficiency, the HONOR Magic Vs enables a faster and smoother user experience. The HONOR Magic Vs is also equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage or 12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage, increasing overall processing speeds and storage capacity.

Supporting 66W Wired HONOR SuperCharge[10], the HONOR Magic Vs enables the battery to be fully juiced up to 100 percent within just 46 minutes[11].

Dual-TEE Security for Enhanced Safety

The HONOR Magic Vs comes with a Dual TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) Security System co-developed with Qualcomm which offers hardware-level protection to users, ensuring enhanced privacy and security. Running the latest MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 12, the HONOR Magic Vs packs a raft of enhanced smart features to aid multi-tasking, enhancing productivity to the maximum.

HONOR 80 Series: New Companion for Vlogging Enthusiasts

Comprising the HONOR 80 Pro and the HONOR 80, the HONOR 80 Series takes mobile vlogging to a whole new level. The industry-first AI Vlog Master feature helps identify shooting scenarios accurately and recommends the best-fit shooting mode including Macro[12], Night[13], Portrait, Solo Cut, Multi-Video and HDR Video to enable a seamless photography experience on the HONOR 80 Series. Equipped with HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR 80 Series enhances image processing and adjusts it with different lighting conditions to deliver vivid images, every time.

To deliver an exceptional photography experience, the HONOR 80 Series features a best-in-class 160MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, boasting a large 1/1.56-inch sensor with a binned 2.24µm pixel which captures more light, delivering high-quality photos in stunning detail, even in low light conditions.

The HONOR 80 Pro is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform[14], boasting a large 4,800mAh battery, running the latest MagicOS 7.0 to deliver flagship-level performance for an elevated user experience.

Colour, Pricing and Availability

The HONOR Magic Vs is available in stunning colors: Orange, Cyan and Black[15] . From 23rd Nov, the HONOR Magic Vs will be available to pre-order in China from for 7,499 RMB.

The HONOR 80 Series will be available in four fashionable colorways including Ripple Blue, Sunrise Pink, Emerald Green and Midnight Black. The HONOR 80 Series will be available for pre-order in China from 23rd Nov from 2,699 RMB.

For more information, please visit the HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or email [email protected]

[1]The HONOR Magic Vs features thickness of 12.9mm (Folded screen) and 6.1mm (Unfolded screen). Product size may vary with its configuration, manufacturing process and measurement methods. Specification details are for reference only. [2] Data from HONOR labs. Data from HONOR labs. Based on the lightest version which comes in a vegan leather back. The glass back version weighs 267g. Total weight includes battery. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods. [3] Typical capacity. The rated capacity is 4900mAh. [4] Data from HONOR labs. Compared with the HONOR Magic V, the last generation of the HONOR Magic Vs. [5] Data from HONOR labs. [6] With rounded corners design applying on the display, the diagonal length of the main screen and cover screen is 7.9 inches and 6.45 inches separately, when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller). [7] Data from HONOR labs. [8] The HONOR Magic Vs supports a 90Hz refresh rate on the unfolded screen and a 120Hz refresh rate on the folded screen. [9] Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries [10] Supports a maximum of 66W wired charging using the 66W HONOR charger and cable. Actual charging speed may vary depending on environmental conditions and other factors. [11] Data from HONOR labs. [12] Only available on the HONOR 80 Pro. [13] Only available on the HONOR 80 Pro. [14] The HONOR 80 is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 782G Mobile Platform. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. [15] Color availability may vary by region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954248/12.jpg

SOURCE HONOR