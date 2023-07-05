Infortrend Expands NVMe All-Flash Storage Lineup with High-Capacity 4U48 Models, Reducing Management Complexity and Operation Costs

TAIPEI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has announced their first 4U 48-bay models as an expansion to their EonStor GS U.2 NVMe all-flash storage systems. The new solutions offer greater storage capacity for businesses to consolidate their storage hardware infrastructure while reducing management complexity, and are ideal for data-intensive applications such as VMware and VDI.

With most NVMe all-flash storage systems on the market available in the 2U form factor, Infortrend breaks through with 4U48 solutions that support PCIe Gen4 U.2 NVMe SSDs to offer up to 700TB of storage capacity in one appliance. The systems come in dual-controller configurations, and can be coupled with the 100GbE host interface to deliver up to 1.1M IOPS, 24GB/s read and 12GB/s write throughput performances.

One benefit of the 4U48 solutions is minimizing hardware, where one 4U48 is the equivalent to two 2U systems. Deployment-wise, this means fewer cables, switches, peripherals, and less power consumption, which can dramatically reduce operation costs. Additionally, administrators can manage fewer storage systems with 4U48, which enhances storage maintenance efficiency.

The new solutions, available in two models - GS 4048U and GS 3048UT, support 48 U.2 NVMe SSDs in one appliance and the 100GbE host interface, making them ideal for workloads that require high IOPS and low latency.

"The launch of the EonStor GS U.2 NVMe all-flash 4U 48-bay storage system is a significant milestone. By breaking through the 2U form factor, our new storage provides customers with a cost-effective, high-capacity, all-flash, and easy-to-manage solution that will transform their data storage capabilities while saving operating costs," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

