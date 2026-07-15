Company Strengthens Technical Expertise and Service Infrastructure Across Key Markets Through Growing Network of Dedicated HVAC Academies

News Summary

LG Electronics is expanding its HVAC Academy network to reinforce its installation and service capabilities in line with its Global South strategy.

The LG MEA Hub Academy is one of the largest HVAC training and testing facilities in the MEA region, providing technical training, certification programs and immersive customer experience zones.

Through industry partnerships and collaboration with UAE universities, the academy is helping develop future HVAC talent while strengthening technical expertise across the region.

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Academy network to strengthen the installation and service capabilities of its global HVAC business. The company has opened new facilities and relocated existing ones across key markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), helping develop local HVAC expertise and support consistent service delivery across countries as part of its Global South strategy.

LG ELECTRONICS BOOSTS GLOBAL INSTALLATION AND SERVICE CAPABILITIES WITH HVAC ACADEMY EXPANSION

As part of this global expansion, the LG MEA Hub Academy serves as one of the Middle East and Africa's largest HVAC training and testing facilities, reflecting LG's commitment to strengthening technical expertise, enhancing customer service, and supporting the continued development of the region's HVAC industry.

Located in the UAE, the LG MEA Hub Academy serves as a regional center for technical education, hands-on product experience and customer engagement, supporting partners across the Middle East and Africa. The facility also features dedicated customer experience zones showcasing LG's latest HVAC Solutions, Air Purification systems, Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV DX) technologies, and other innovative products, allowing customers and partners to experience LG's advanced technologies firsthand while receiving practical technical training.

Beyond product demonstrations, the LG MEA Hub Academy delivers certification-based technical training programs for contractors, facility management professionals and service engineers. Covering installation, commissioning and troubleshooting, these hands-on programs equip industry professionals with the expertise needed to ensure reliable system performance, improve service quality and support customers throughout the lifecycle of LG HVAC solutions.

Additionally, as part of its commitment to developing future industry talent, LG partners with universities across the UAE to deliver HVAC course programs for senior engineering students. By combining academic learning with practical industry experience, these initiatives help prepare the next generation of engineers while supporting the long-term growth of the HVAC industry across the region.

LG operates approximately 70 HVAC Academies in over 40 countries, with regional hub academies responsible for developing localized training content and training instructors for neighboring markets. Together, these academies provide essential technical education for customers, distributors and industry professionals, helping strengthen local capabilities while ensuring consistent service standards worldwide.

"As the HVAC industry across the Middle East and Africa continues to evolve, developing highly skilled technical professionals is essential to delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable solutions," said Yong Joon (Michael) Park, VP LG MEA ES Division. "The LG MEA Hub Academy reflects our commitment to investing in local talent, strengthening service excellence, and equipping our partners with the expertise needed to support customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their HVAC systems. Through continuous training and knowledge sharing, we aim to contribute to the growth of a stronger and more capable HVAC ecosystem across the region."

About LG Electronics ES Company

The LG ES Company offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac