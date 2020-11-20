Lion cub tortured by his captors in Russia, then rehabilitated for seven months, will be flown to his natural habitat in an African wildlife refuge

Simba will travel from Russia to Tanzania in late November. All repatriation costs will be paid by the Russian Copper Company after animal rights activists issued a plea for help

URALS, Russia, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The future is bright for Simba, the lion cub who was used as a prop for photo shoots in Russia. The lion was near death when he was rescued from a barn in Dagestan, Russia in March 2020; he was tortured, emaciated, and unable to walk. Local residents told authorities his captors used the cub to make money, charging tourists to take selfies with Simba, and that his legs were broken to prevent his escape. He was also malnourished and his body was covered with wounds. Reports of the abuse reached animal rights activists in the Urals. Veterinarian Dr. Karen Dallakyan and others were able to rescue the cub and bring him to Dallakyan's nonprofit animal rescue centre SAVE ME Foundation in Chelyabinsk, Russia. For seven months, Dallakyan and his team provided medical treatment and cared for Simba. Says Dallakyan, "Many devoted people worked to save Simba. Witnessing the transformation of this magnificent animal makes it all worthwhile. I am relieved and thankful that businesses, organizations, and individuals have banded together to allow this animal to thrive in his natural habitat in Africa."