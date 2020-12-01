Lucid Motors Completes Construction on First Greenfield Electric Vehicle Factory in North America; Commissioning Process Underway for Spring 2021 Production Start of Lucid Air

"We broke ground on the 590-acre Lucid AMP-1 site in Casa Grande, Arizona, on December 2, 2019, and slightly less than a year later we have completed the first purpose-built EV factory in North America," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "The effort and agility demonstrated by this team is truly astounding, as we're already commissioning equipment compatible with the Lucid manufacturing system to start production of the next-generation EV, Lucid Air, in just a few months."

As part of the factory's commissioning, which tests Lucid's innovative production processes and state-of-the-art equipment, the company has already built its full beta prototype test fleet and is now transitioning to the construction of a final series of production-representative versions of Lucid Air. The Lucid manufacturing system embraces advanced processes such as an aircraft-inspired riveted and bonded monocoque body structure replacing spot welds, which endows Lucid Air with state-of-the-art structural efficiency. Customer-ordered production cars will start coming off the Arizona line in Spring of 2021, with an initial capacity of up to 30,000 units annually to supply global markets, beginning with North America. These will initially consist of Lucid Air Dream Editions, followed quickly by Grand Touring and Touring models. Lucid Air Pure joins the lineup in early 2022, available from $69,900[1].

The Arizona site was selected for a number of reasons – including infrastructure, talent, geographic location, and pre-existing automotive supply chain – but it also offered space for a large footprint and planned expansions, as key areas of the factory were intentionally designed with this in mind. This includes a state-of-the-art, water-based paint shop designed to be future-proof with the necessary footprint and specialized infrastructure so it can be expanded to meet the needs of all future phases of the factory itself. A total of four phases are planned through 2028, taking the square footage of the factory from its current 999,000 square feet to 5.1 million square feet. In its final form, AMP-1's manufacturing capacity will be up to 400,000 units per year.

"In building this factory, we adhered to several important manufacturing philosophies, including the tenets of 'Future Ready' and 'On Time,' together which have allowed us to effectively manage our investment and build a brand new factory from the ground up," said Peter Hochholdinger, VP of Manufacturing, Lucid Motors. "As we add new platforms and vehicles to our lineup, the planning that went into this facility ensures that we will always be able to keep up with growing customer demand for our advanced electric vehicles."

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first model range, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, certain models of the Air have a projected range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds.

