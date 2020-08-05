MAXAIR Achieves First PAPR100-N Conventional Approval from NIOSH

One of MAXAIR System's key innovations in respiratory safety has proven to be MAXAIR's visible HUD in the users' peripheral vision alerting wearers of airflow and battery concerns. When a low airflow condition is nearing, as when a filter is becoming heavily loaded, MAXAIR's yellow light is lit. Furthermore, as battery life decreases MAXAIR's three green lights go out one-by-one until a red light is lit indicating urgent need to recharge the battery.

MAXAIR's PAPR100-N Hood increases production capacity, improves the ease of user donning and doffing, and enhances safety with a simple design. Improving air flow resistance, the new Hood-Filter configuration continues MAXAIR's leadership as the PAPR that provides a quieter environment for communication. Through the Hood's advanced fluid resistant technology, users are outfitted with the highest level of respiratory, contact, and fluid protection.

Cost savings will be passed on to all customers due to the Hood's cutting-edge design reducing manufacturing costs.

Combining MAXAIR's longtime push for removing the silica dust test requirement for healthcare environments, and NIOSH's response and COVID-19 approval process streamlining, MAXAIR's new Hood approval increases the availability of superior PPE to our frontline Healthcare Workers. This is one of many steps MAXAIR Systems is taking affirming the company's commitment to fighting COVID-19.

Additionally, the MAXAIR PAPR provides two additional fundamentally different face and head cover configurations, the MAXAIR CUFF and the MAXAIR SHROUD, with several variations of each. Altogether, MAXAIR PAPR Systems offer the optimum user-friendly configuration to meet your staff's safety and convenience needs, and your institutions long term cost-per-use advantage.

Bio-Medical Devices International, Inc. dba MAXAIR Systems is a recognized leader in providing NIOSH approved powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs) for various environments as healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, dental, bio-research, nuclear, industrial. For over 15 years, MAXAIR Systems has been providing creative solutions to meet the needs wherever personal respiratory and contact concerns demand the highest quality of safety and comfort to the user. MAXAIR Systems are advanced powered air purifying respirator systems that meet all OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR requirements. MAXAIR Systems are in use in many diverse settings where airborne contaminants exist. MAXAIR Systems facilitate user compliance due to unique comfort and convenience, and have become the respirators of choice versus conventional PAPR and FFR (mask) designs.

