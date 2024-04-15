Meet Pantum's Extended Lineup of Printing Innovations at 135th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum is participating in the 135th Canton Fair, highlighting its dedication to innovation and its ambition for global market presence. The event, scheduled to begin on April 15th at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China, will serve as the stage for Pantum to present its newest printing technologies.

At Booth B32-34, C10-12 in Hall 6.1, Pantum will demonstrate its latest achievements in printing technology, including a range of monochrome and color printers, cutting-edge label printers, and high-performance scanners.

Pantum at 135th Canton Fair

Innovative Product Launch: A3 Printers for Large Working Groups

Pantum is excited to introduce several new products, marking a significant stride in meeting diverse printing requirements. Among the highlights are A3 printers that combine efficiency with high quality, perfectly suited for various office settings: the CM230ADN from the Utility Series and the CM330ADN and CM9706DN of the Ultra Series.

These series offer highly productive, professional print, copy, and scan.

Safeguard sensitive data with the added security or confidential printing features.

Navigate effortlessly through tasks with the intuitive color touchscreen interfaces.

Printing Solutions for Professionals: A4 Printers for Medium and Enterprise-level Users

The showcase will also feature the BP4200DW and BM4200ADN from the Efficient Pro Series; the BP5200DW and BM5200ADW of the Elite Pro series, encompassing both single-function and multifunction monochrome A4 printers designed for productivity and cost-effectiveness.

These printers provide a swift printing speed range of 33-42 pages per minute.

Offer driverless or one-step driver installation.

Equipped with an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), support automatic duplex printing and ID card correction function.

Promote sustainability with ENERGY STAR ® 3.0 standards compliance.

In addition to its latest innovations, Pantum will also showcase a selection of models from its extensive product range. This includes the Smart Classic series (e.g., BP2300W, BM2300AW) known for efficiency and ease of use, and the CP2100DW and CM2100ADW from the Vibrant 20 series, versatile single- and multifunction color laser printers. Pantum's range of label printers and scanners will also be presented at the Fair.

These introductions underscore Pantum's commitment to delivering a broad spectrum of printing solutions, focusing on efficiency, quality, and versatility. Through constant innovation and product enhancement, Pantum aspires to meet the changing needs of its clientele, affirming its dedication to redefining the printing industry. Pantum cordially invites visitors to our booth to explore our latest developments and discover how we are reimagining printing technology standards.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. Starting international expansion in 2011, it now operates in over 110 countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products, as well as reliable printing solutions.

For more information, please visit our website, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386678/PHOTO.jpg