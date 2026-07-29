Real Madrid C.F. and ELITE Solar Announce Global Strategic Partnership

MADRID, Spain, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Madrid and ELITE Solar today announced a new global strategic partnership, bringing together one of the world's most iconic sports institutions and a leading global photovoltaic manufacturer committed to advancing the clean energy transition.

Through this partnership, ELITE Solar becomes an Official Partner and Official Solar Panel Provider of Real Madrid, joining forces with a club recognized worldwide for its pursuit of excellence, innovation, and leadership. The collaboration reflects the shared values of both organizations and their commitment to creating a lasting positive impact on future generations.

As part of the agreement, ELITE Solar will work alongside Real Madrid to promote solar energy with sustainability, innovation, and responsible growth through a range of global initiatives designed to engage fans, customers, employees, and communities around the world.

Emilio Butragueño, Institutional Relations Director at Real Madrid, said:

"At Real Madrid, we seek partners who share our values and our vision for the future. We are pleased to welcome ELITE Solar to our global network of partners."

Alex Chen, General Manager of ELITE Solar, said:

"We are honored to partner with Real Madrid, one of the most respected and successful organizations in the world. This partnership represents far more than a sponsorship; it is a reflection of our shared pursuit of excellence, global impact, and long-term value creation. Together, we look forward to inspiring people through innovation, performance, and a commitment to a more sustainable future."

Founded in 2005, ELITE Solar has established itself as a leading global provider of photovoltaic solutions, serving utility-scale and commercial and industrial markets worldwide. With a diversified international manufacturing footprint and a focus on technological innovation, risk-mitigation, and client-centricity, the company continues to support the accelerating transition toward clean and reliable energy.

The partnership will leverage the global reach of both organizations to enhance brand visibility, support sustainability initiatives, and create meaningful experiences for stakeholders across key international markets.

Real Madrid and ELITE Solar begin this partnership with enthusiasm and confidence, united by a shared vision of leadership, innovation, and excellence.

About ELITE Solar:

Founded in 2005, ELITE Solar is a global provider of high-efficiency, intelligent solar solutions for utility, commercial & industrial (C&I), and distributed generation (DG) markets. Headquartered in Singapore with U.S. operations in California, the company operates integrated manufacturing facilities in Egypt, Indonesia, Vietnam, and soon, the USA, covering the full value chain from wafers to modules. ELITE Solar's vertically integrated model and global reach support its mission to drive client success and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Learn more at www.elite-solar.com

About Real Madrid C.F.:

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 124 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (15) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 660 million followers on social media, being the strongest football brand in the world according to Brand Finance for the fourth year in a row and also the highest earning football club in the world in the 24-25 season (Football Money League by Deloitte). More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the seventh consecutive year.