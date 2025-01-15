Rockwell Automation Accelerates OEM Support in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with the Appointment of Fabrizio Scovenna

News provided by

Rockwell Automation

15 Jan, 2025, 07:00 GMT

New OEM-focused role will deliver elevated levels of engagement, capacity, and support

BRUSSELS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Fabrizio Scovenna has been appointed sales director, OEM, for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"Our priority with OEMs is to ensure they are as productive and innovative as possible, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition," Scovenna said. "The early adoption of new technologies is the key to that success. I am honored and excited to support our OEMs across the region."

Continue Reading
Rockwell Automation has announced that Fabrizio Scovenna has been appointed sales director, OEM, for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Rockwell Automation has announced that Fabrizio Scovenna has been appointed sales director, OEM, for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Over nearly 35 years at Rockwell Automation, Scovenna has assumed a variety of strategic leadership roles, most recently as sales director, OEM, for Rockwell's southern EMEA region, a position he has held since 2021. He is also president of the boards of directors for both Sensia and ASEM.

Gustavo Zecharies, regional president, EMEA, Rockwell Automation, said: "Fabrizio brings a wealth of industry-proven talent and a real depth of experience to this new role, and will be responsible for creating and overseeing the delivery of growth strategies and programs for the OEM market across the EMEA region."

Scovenna will retain his role as managing director of Rockwell Automation in Italy.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593906/ING_FABRIZIO_SCOVENNA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Industry leaders define deliverable benefits and digital transformation best practices in latest season of video series

Industry leaders define deliverable benefits and digital transformation best practices in latest season of video series

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has extended its...
Rockwell Automation unveils innovative solutions at ADIPEC 2024 empowering customers to achieve sustainability goals in their energy transition journey

Rockwell Automation unveils innovative solutions at ADIPEC 2024 empowering customers to achieve sustainability goals in their energy transition journey

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and Sensia,...
المزيد من الإصدارات من هذا المصدر

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Electronic Design Automation

Electronic Design Automation

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

المزيد من البيانات الصحفية في مواضيع ذات صلة