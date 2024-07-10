Sineng Electric Rises to No.4 in Global PV Inverter Shipment Rankings 2023

WUXI, China, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sineng Electric, a global leading PV+ESS solution provider, ranks No.4 worldwide in PV inverter shipments for 2023. The prestigious recognition from S&P Global Commodity Insights - the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions - underscores Sineng's commitment to excellence and its industry leadership.

Additionally, Sineng has ranked No. 3 in three-phase PV inverter shipments and No. 10 in PV inverter shipments for commercial projects, maintaining its position among the top 10 PV inverter suppliers for 11 consecutive years. As a top-tier inverter manufacturer, the company's vision is to promote the extensive adoption of reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions through continuous technological advancements.

To meet the growing demand for clean energy, Sineng offers all-scenario PV solutions tailored to customers' diverse requirements. Its string inverters apply to residential, commercial, and utility projects, while its central inverters range from 500kW to 8.8MW, all featuring high reliability, superior performance, and utmost safety. Over the years, Sineng has strategically expanded its presence across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, the Americas, and Africa. Dedicated to refining technical support and after-sales service, Sineng creates value for customers and bolsters its brand influence.

With impressive growth and strategic expansions, Sineng is set to play a pivotal role in the global shift towards renewable energy, further solidifying its position as a leader in the solar PV industry.

About Sineng

Sineng Electric is the global leading supplier of a comprehensive product portfolio including PV inverters, energy storage inverters, and power quality products.

By establishing four R&D centers and leveraging top-notch resources, Sineng's unwavering commitment to technological innovation has enabled more people to access cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable energy. Known for the engineering excellence, rigorous testing standards, and consistent quality, Sineng has earned recognition as a BloombergNEF tier 1 PV inverter maker and ranks No.4 in global PV inverter shipments for 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458149/Image.jpg