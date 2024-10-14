STARS OF SCIENCE ANNOUNCES FINALISTS COMPETEING IN THE GRAND FINALE Middle East - English Middle East - Arabic Stars of Science 14 Oct, 2024, 06:00 GMT Share this article Share this article Vote for your favorite innovator on Qatar Foundation's edutainment TV program DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of thrilling competition, Stars of Science has unveiled its top three finalists, each vying for the coveted title of Top Arab Innovator. Nada Elkharashi, Haytham Yahaoui and Yaman Tayyar, who have navigated multiple elimination rounds, are now one step away from claiming a share of the Grand Prize. With the finish line in sight, one winner and one runner-up will be chosen through a combination of public voting and jury deliberation. Continue Reading

Online voting is now open to the public to choose the top Arab innovator for season 16 of Stars of Science. Nada ElKharashi, hailing from Egypt, presents her groundbreaking project, ‘Biovolt’, which generates electricity from air humidity using bacterial nanowires. Haytham Yahyaoui, the Tunisian candidate, impresses the jury as he presents his cutting-edge Alzheimer’s Early Detection App ‘NeuroVox’, which utilizes voice analysis and AI for early diagnosis Yaman Tayyar, the Syrian innovator, captivates the jury with his innovative ‘Geno’, a microfluidic mixer designed to produce lipid nanoparticles for gene therapy.

Among the finalists is Nada Elkharashi, from Egypt, whose groundbreaking project, 'BioVolt', has captured attention with its ability to generate electricity from air humidity using bacterial nanowires. This self-powering biomaterial holds the promise of providing sustainable energy to underserved communities. "I'm proud to be pushing the boundaries of renewable energy," said Elkharashi. "This innovation isn't just about science - it's about creating a lasting impact."

Joining her is Tunisian, Haytham Yahyaoui, whose Alzheimer's Early Detection App called 'NeuroVox' offers a cutting-edge approach to diagnosing Alzheimer's disease at its earliest stages through voice analysis and artificial intelligence. "This app could be a game changer for early intervention in Alzheimer's," said Yahyaoui. "Reaching the finale of Stars of Science is the first step in turning this dream into reality."

Rounding out the top three is Syrian candidate, Yaman Tayyar, who impressed the jury with his 'Geno' microfluidic mixer—a device designed to produce lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for gene therapy. Tayyar's invention has the potential to reduce costs and make gene therapy, which fixes or replaces faulty genes for those fighting disease, more widely available. "Thanks to Stars of Science, I'm excited about what's next - this is just the beginning for making gene therapy accessible to all," said Tayyar.

Throughout their journey on Stars of Science, the top three finalists have witnessed their ideas evolve from ideas into prototypes competing for a Grand Prize. This transformation reflects their creativity and the rigorous development process each contestant undergoes. Supported by a robust mentorship comprising seasoned engineers, inventors, and business professionals, and an extensive alumni network, they have received crucial guidance at every stage—from refining their concepts and developing prototypes to mastering the art of pitching. Such support has ultimately enabled them to shape their ideas into solutions with the potential to make a real difference in the region and the world.

Public voting is now open on www.starsofscience.com and will close on Friday, 18th October, at 3 PM GMT (6 PM Doha time). The season finale will air on Saturday, 19th October, when the ultimate winner will be revealed.

To apply to be on Stars of Science Season 17 and earn a chance to win the title of top Arab innovator, visit www.starsofscience.info.

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 16 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation among Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assesses and selects more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

