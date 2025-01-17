Sungrow Celebrates Milestone Achievements at WFES 2025 Sungrow 17 Jan, 2025, 10:08 GMT Share this article Share this article ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, concluded its participation at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025 with significant accomplishments. Sungrow unveiled its latest innovations, showcased a diverse portfolio of renewable energy solutions, and formed key partnerships to accelerate the renewable energy transition across the MENA region. During the event, H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy & Infrastructure of UAE, visited the Sungrow booth and engaged in a lively discussion with Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & ESS BG. Continue Reading

Minister_of_Energy___Infrastructure_of_UAE_Visits_Sungrow_Booth Sungrow Booth at WFES 2025 Next_Generation_of_High_Power_String_Inverter_SG150CX PowerTitan2_0_Certification

Comprehensive Renewable Energy Solutions for MENA

NEW Product and Tailored Solutions for C&I Enterprises:

The newly launched the new SG150CX string inverter was a key highlight, delivering high power density, intelligent monitoring, and easy installation, tailored for the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. Additionally, the PowerStack 200CS energy storage system offers businesses a compact, scalable, and cost-effective way to manage renewable energy sustainably.

Utility-Scale Innovations:

Sungrow introduced PowerTitan 2.0 , an advanced liquid-cooled energy storage system designed to optimize energy efficiency and scalability for large-scale projects. The 1+X Modular Inverter , with capacity options ranging from 1.1 MW to 8.8 MW, and the SG320HX-20 String Inverter , featuring enhanced grid support and lower LCOE, highlighted Sungrow's commitment to utility-scale excellence.

Residential Solar and Storage Solutions:

Sungrow's residential product lineup was another highlight of WFES 2025, featuring the SG3- 6.0RS , SG5-20RT-P2 string inverters, the SH3- 6.0RS and SH15-25T hybrid inverters, and the SBH batteries. Paired with SBH 100-400 batteries and the WiNet-S smart monitoring device , these solutions offer homeowners smart, efficient, and reliable solar-plus-storage options.

Driving EV Infrastructure and Hydrogen Energy:

Addressing the growing demand for EV infrastructure, Sungrow showcased the latest IDC480E, ultra-fast DC charging with an isolated air-cooling system, and IDC180E, a DC fast charging station, designed to provide reliable and high-speed charging solutions for the market. Sungrow also presented its green hydrogen solutions, which support the production of renewable hydrogen to enable the region's low-carbon transition.

Strategic Partnerships and Industry Recognition

During WFES 2025, Sungrow hosted a series of high-profile signing ceremonies with distribution partners, including PowernSun, Arab Consulting Office, GHADDAR Machinery Co. S.A.L, Middle East Solar Stores, and SMA for Mechanical Applications. In addition, Sungrow signed a significant project agreement with Özgün Construction. These agreements represent pivotal progress in expanding Sungrow's reach and promoting clean energy solutions throughout the MENA region.

Sungrow signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khalifa University, focusing on advancing research and innovation in renewable energy and exploring opportunities for joint system optimization and testing facilities under GCC climate conditions.

Sungrow was also honored to receive the PowerTitan 2.0 Middle East 55℃ Energy Storage System Global Integration Certification from TÜV Rheinland, a testament to Sungrow's commitment to excellence and reliability.

Reflecting on the event, Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & ESS BG, stated, "WFES 2025 underscores the critical role of renewable energy in driving a sustainable future. At Sungrow, we are proud to contribute to the MENA region's ambitious energy goals through innovation, collaboration, and reliable energy solutions that empower businesses and communities."

As the MENA region continues its rapid energy transformation, Sungrow remains committed to supporting local initiatives and delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique demands of this dynamic market. With a robust pipeline of products and partnerships, Sungrow is paving the way for a cleaner, greener tomorrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600663/Minister_of_Energy___Infrastructure_of_UAE_Visits_Sungrow_Booth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600666/Sungrow_Booth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600667/Next_Generation_of_High_Power_String_Inverter_SG150CX.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600668/PowerTitan2_0_Certification.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg