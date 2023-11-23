TCI Fund Management Establishes Strategic Presence in EMEA Region with Opening of Abu Dhabi Office

Sir Christopher Hohn to Present at Abu Dhabi Finance Week November 27-30

ABU DHABI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Fund Management Limited ("TCI"), a leading $60bn investment firm, today announced the opening of an Abu Dhabi office, establishing a strategic presence in the United Arab Emirates and EMEA. Bronwyn Owen, Global Head of Investor Relations and Director of TCI Fund Management (AD) Limited has relocated to Abu Dhabi from New York and will head up the new office.

The firm plans to leverage the Abu Dhabi office and in-person presence in building key regional relationships. A physical location in the region provides TCI access to valuable markets in terms of talent and capital as it continues to expand its capabilities and expertise. Further, the office provides TCI, a foothold in the region that can be leveraged to continue its efforts catalyzing climate action within the private finance sector.

"The Middle East is a vital market for the investment management industry, both from a talent and asset growth perspective, as well as a critical partner in global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and climate change," said Sir Christopher Hohn, TCI Founder and Portfolio Manager. "We look forward to establishing our team there to reach a broader investor base and to expand my philanthropic activities. We are also excited to partner with the local community to help enhance opportunities for investment managers in the region and to further our ongoing efforts to reduce the impacts of the present climate crisis through pushing for climate action plans."

H.E. Ahmed Jasim AL Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM said, "We are delighted to welcome TCI to ADGM. TCI's new base underscores ADGM's rise as an international financial hub and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a prospering centre for the investment management industry and its leading role in the energy transition underpinned by the UAE's strategic value to global finance and equally its unwavering commitment to climate action".

In his personal capacity as Founder and Chair of the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Sir Christopher also hopes that TCI's presence in the region will enable him to raise the profile of the important work CIFF and other philanthropies are doing in the areas of climate action, health and nutrition, attracting much needed partnerships and co-funding from local organisations and individuals to tackle these global issues. CIFF is an independently endowed charity which is regulated under UK law and is wholly separate from TCI.

As part of TCI's office opening, Sir Christopher Hohn will be speaking at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week leadership roundtable "Investing in the Transition Era" on November 27th, and at R.A.C.E. Sustainability Summit on the subject of growing Climate Finance on November 30th. Sir Christopher will headline the COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum on December 1st in a fireside chat on "Tackling Greenwashing and Greenhushing".

TCI's presence further solidifies the UAE's growing importance in the investment management industry and aligns with recent trends as firms put boots on the ground in the Middle East.

About TCI Fund Management Limited

Founded in 2003 by Sir Christopher Hohn, TCI is a leading $60bn investment firm headquartered in London with offices in New York and Abu Dhabi. TCI manages assets for institutional investors around the world including sovereign wealth funds, corporate and public pension plans, foundations, endowments and for some of the world's leading family offices. Sir Chris is an activist investor and in recent years, has become an outspoken advocate of urgent action on the climate crisis, and a prolific contributor to the cause.

www.tcifund.com

About The Children's Investment Fund Foundation UK ("CIFF")

A registered charity in England and Wales, CIFF focuses on improving the lives of children living in poverty in developing countries and is the one of the largest children's charities in the world. In 2019, Forbes put Hohn in the list of the world's most generous philanthropists outside of the US.

www.ciff.org

TCI's Investments

Equities - TCI is a value orientated, fundamental investor which invests globally in strong businesses with sustainable competitive advantages. Using a private equity approach, TCI conducts deep fundamental research, constructively engages with management and adopts a long-term investment horizon. TCI is an opportunistic investor investing from time to time in corporate transformations and special situations. TCI will drive outcomes by using activism when appropriate. The TCI Master Fund is highly concentrated to maximize alpha.

Real Estate - TCI's real estate lending business was established in 2014. The TCI Real Estate Partners Lending Funds invest alongside The Children's Investment Fund Foundation (UK) (CIFF). These funds focus on first mortgage and senior secured lending on high quality assets in prime locations with a concentration on major cities in North America and Europe.

Contact Information

Bronwyn Owen, CFA

Global Head of Investor Relations

Managing Director, TCI Fund Management (AD) Limited

ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island

Al Maqam Tower, 34th Floor

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UAE: +971 55 820 1627

E: [email protected]

For Media

ASC Advisors

Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham

[email protected] / [email protected]

+1 203 992 1230