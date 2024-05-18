TCL Electronics introduces the latest QD-Mini LED TV and smart home appliances in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), the world's Top 2 TV brand and Top 1 98-inch TV brand, unveiled its latest line-up of products spanning various categories tailored for the Middle East and Africa market at an exclusive launch event in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey. Furthermore, TCL highlighted its robust partnership with Arsenal Football Club as the Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner during the event, which included a notable appearance by Arsenal Legend Martin Keown.

The event brought together industry leaders, media representatives, top influencers, and notable personalities from across the region to witness TCL's latest product line-ups that emphasize the company's dedication to delivering top-notch technological innovation to customers in the region. This includes remarkable picture quality showcased in its 2024 QD-Mini LED TVs, as well as an enticing array of upgraded domestic appliances and air conditioners designed to enhance lifestyles with improved health and convenience.

Looking back on the launch, Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Industries Middle East & Africa, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are excited to introduce TCL's latest generation of QD-Mini LED TV's. We are especially looking forward to showcasing the TCL 115" X955 Max, the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV. Our objective is to cater to the evolving needs of our consumers by delivering the latest cutting-edge technology and providing a premium and exceptional entertainment experience in the Middle East and Africa markets. Additionally, we are eager to unveil our newest home appliance offerings, designed to simplify daily life. These include the TCL FreshIN Series Air Conditioners, Free Built-in Series Refrigerators, and state-of-the-art washing machines boasting an industry-leading cleaning ratio."

Experience the future of television with the World's largest, TCL 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, where every detail is crafted to perfection.

The launch event showcased the remarkable capabilities of the 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, the world's largest, providing viewers with a cinematic experience right in their living rooms. With a peak brightness of 5,000 nits (unit of measurement for brightness) and over 20,000+ local dimming zones, this TV offers precise lighting and impressive contrast, ensuring crisper and sharper visuals even on such a large scale. Equipped with QLED PRO, a 144 Hz VRR and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, the TV delivers exceptional image quality and pulse-pounding audio with an ultra-slim design.

Unveiling the Future with the C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV, Redefining Visual Excellence with cutting-edge QD-Mini LED Technology.

Boasting unparalleled advancements, the TCL C855 stands as the pinnacle of today's market offerings. With dynamic HDR performance peaking at 3500 nits, it delivers striking contrasts from the brightest whites to the deepest blacks. Immerse yourself in vivid, true-to-life colours through our QLED PRO technology, while the Low Reflection feature guarantees virtually glare-free viewing. Audiophiles will revel in the ONKYO 2.2.2 Hi-Fi audio system, ensuring premium home theatre sound quality directly from your TV. Enhanced by the AiPQ PRO Processor and a 144Hz high refresh rate with VRR, this model guarantees smooth, crisp visuals for both cinematic experiences and gaming adventures. Prepare for an unparalleled audio-visual journey with the TCL C855. Available in various sizes of 50"/65"/75"/ 85" and 98"

Experience cinema-grade entertainment right in the comfort of your own home with the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED TV.

Introducing the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED TV. This model is equipped with the top-of-the-line 1344-zone QD-Mini LED technology, ensuring stunning HDR performance with peak brightness levels reaching 1600 nits. Its precise QLED colours faithfully reproduce the full spectrum visible to the human eye, promising captivating visuals and intricate colour details. Enhancing your audio experience, the TV is equipped with the integrated ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound system, transforming your space into a dynamic home theatre. Paired with the AiPQ Processor, it delivers exceptionally smooth and clear imagery, elevating your viewing experience to new heights. For gamers and movie enthusiasts alike, the VRR 144Hz technology ensures a genuinely high refresh rate, guaranteeing seamless motion and immersive entertainment. Prepare to be enthralled by the TCL C755. Available in a range of sizes from 55"/65"/75"/ 85" and 98"

An immersive cinematic experience that will captivate any audience only with the TCL C655 PRO.

A quantum leap in home entertainment with the TCL C655 PRO. With cutting-edge Quantum Dot technology, this TV delivers picture-perfect clarity like never before. Using advanced Local Dimming across hundreds of zones, it precisely controls backlighting, unveiling every detail in stunning clarity. Plus, with QLED PRO, the picture quality is elevated to new heights, offering vibrant colours and true-to-life imagery. QLED PRO employs an upgraded version of the Quantum Crystal Quaternary PRO, surpassing conventional binary quantum dot materials. Paired with the top-of-the-line ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound system, bringing the cinema to your home.

Elevated Home Solutions for Enhanced Living

In addition to its cutting-edge TV innovations, TCL unveiled a range of new products designed to enrich and simplify daily life. Updates were shared on the Air Conditioners line-up, featuring the innovative FreshIN 3.0 and BreezeIN renowned for its sleek, minimalist design and easy-to-maintain build. Furthermore, TCL introduced its latest Free built-in series for refrigerator and washing machine models TCL C2110WDG and C67110WDG Front Load Wash & Dry empowering consumers to embrace healthier and more convenient lifestyles.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

