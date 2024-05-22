TCL Middle East & Africa showcases their latest line-up of products in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), the world's Top 2 TV brand and Top 1 98-inch TV brand, recently held its highly anticipated MEA Product Launch 2024 at the prestigious Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus. This esteemed gathering provided an ideal platform for TCL to unveil its latest line of QD-Mini LED TVs, including TCL 115" X955 Max, the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, and domestic appliances, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in a hands-on experience with each cutting-edge product.

The event welcomed over 600 distinguished guests, comprising executives, partners, and industry insiders, for an exclusive preview of the ground-breaking technological advancements developed for the MEA region. Alongside immersive demonstrations, TCL showcased its newest products and solutions in a dedicated area, underscoring its unwavering commitment to crafting bespoke innovations tailored to enrich the lifestyles of its discerning customers.

Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Industries Middle East & Africa, said, "Our products are a testament to our commitment to enhancing the lives of our customers. Each home entertainment product is imbued with practical innovations aimed at enriching the lives of our customers. This aligns with our overarching goal of fostering a better quality of life by elevating everyone's entertainment experience and enhancing the aesthetics of their homes."

A notable feature of the exhibition was TCL's diverse range of home entertainment products, encompassing their XL Collection of televisions in sizes of 98", 85", 75", and various gaming models. Furthermore, the 2024 product line-up was enhanced by TCL's ultra-premium 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV.

"TCL's product emphasis lies in large-screen televisions, which serve as pivotal display devices in every home, often becoming the focal point of entertainment. The allure of super-sized screens—not only ideal for movies but also for gaming, sports, and a myriad of entertainment activities. They immerse you fully in the action, providing the ultimate immersive experience." Ms. Sunny added.

Experience the future of television with the World's largest, TCL 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, where every detail is crafted to perfection.

The launch event showcased the remarkable capabilities of the 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, the world's largest, providing viewers with a cinematic experience right in their living rooms. With a peak brightness of 5,000 nits (unit of measurement for brightness) and over 20,000+ local dimming zones, this TV offers precise lighting and impressive contrast, ensuring crisper and sharper visuals even on such a large scale. Equipped with QLED PRO, a 144 Hz VRR and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, the TV delivers exceptional image quality and pulse-pounding audio with an ultra-slim design.

Experience the pinnacle of home entertainment with TCL's QD-Mini LED TVs, where cutting-edge technology meets unparalleled visual excellence.

All QD-Mini LED TVs, C855, C755 and C655 PRO, boast dynamic HDR performance, with the TCL C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV reaching up to 3500 nits. The TVs feature QLED PRO technology, enriching colours and providing vivid contrast from the brightest whites to the deepest blacks. The low reflection feature minimizes glare, ensuring an immersive viewing experience in any environment. Audiophiles can indulge in the premium home theater sound quality of the integrated ONKYO Hi-Fi audio system. Enhanced by the AiPQ PRO Processor and a 144Hz high refresh rate with VRR, these TVs deliver seamless, crisp visuals suitable for cinematic experiences and gaming adventures alike.

Home solutions to empower consumers to embrace and healthier and more convenient lifestyle.

TCL also presented a range of new products designed to enrich and simplify daily life. Updates were shared on the Air Conditioners line-up, which featured the innovative FreshIN 3.0 and BreezeIN, renowned for their sleek, minimalist design and easy-to-maintain build. Additionally, TCL introduced its latest Free built-in series for refrigerator and washing machine models, including the TCL C2110WDG and C67110WDG Front Load Wash & Dry, empowering consumers to embrace healthier and more convenient lifestyles.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418909/TCL_Middle_East_Africa_showcases_their_latest_line_up_of_products_in_Istanbul.jpg