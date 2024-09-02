UNLEASHING INNOVATION: STARS OF SCIENCE SEASON 16 BEGINS SOON

Inspire and drive transformation with a new season of Qatar Foundation's TV show for scientific innovation.

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stars of Science, the Arab world's longest-running innovation TV show, continues to inspire millions of viewers while catalysing social progress. This September, the edutainment TV show by Qatar Foundation (QF) returns for its 16th season, premiering on 7 September 2024 on several channels and online.

Catch Stars of Science season 16 on television and online from 7 September 2024.

Seven candidates from across the Arab world will be invited to the studios of Stars of Science, hosted at Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation and a hub of tech-based entrepreneurship. Over the course of 12 weeks, with expert mentorship and support, they will compete to develop, refine, and test their innovations, aiming to win the title of Top Arab Innovator and a share of the Grand Prize. This season promises to feature cutting-edge projects, remarkable contestants, and inspiring stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Since its inception in 2009, Stars of Science has inspired a generation of Arab innovators to think creatively and act boldly. The show empowers young minds to address pressing regional and global challenges, turning their ideas into tech-driven solutions. From advancements in healthcare and sustainable technologies to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, Stars of Science consistently showcases the creativity and success of its participants. The show's legacy is embodied by its alumni network of innovators who have achieved notable success with their innovations or their careers, marking a global impact not only in the region but worldwide.

Season 15 of Stars of Science saw the triumph of Mohammed Abbas Albumijdad from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose 'Crawler Robot for Vertical Surfaces' has the potential to revolutionise the building industry by improving safety and efficiency. Reflecting on his experience, Albumijdad said: "Stars of Science gave me the opportunity to turn my idea into reality. It's more than just a show—it's a movement uniting innovators, thinkers, and doers from around the world. The support and mentorship I received were priceless, and I'm now eagerly working on the next phase of my innovation."

Ahmad Zahlan, season 10 alumnus, PhD student focusing on AI healthcare startups and visiting researcher at Columbia University (USA), revealed: "Stars of Science played a pivotal role in my career. The programme opened doors to international travels and scholarships, including a Fulbright, and shifted my focus from computer science to innovation and management in my PhD studies. Although I didn't bring my initial invention to market, the experience transformed my path towards professorship and teaching entrepreneurship. I am committed to sharing the lessons from Stars of Science and my subsequent experiences with students and through my research."

Khalid Aljumaily, the long-time host whose face has been synonymous with Stars of Science for 16 years, testified: "Though a TV programme and not an accelerator, Stars of Science serves as a turning point for many innovators. The talent and creativity displayed by our alumni never cease to amaze me. I am proud to be part of a show dedicated to advancing the world through remarkable innovations."

Don't miss a moment of the action! Join us in celebrating a journey of innovation, creativity, and scientific discovery. Tune in every Saturday starting 7 September 2024 to follow the contestants' journeys, witness their challenges and triumphs, and see how, with the right support, ideas can become reality.

Stars of Science will air on five channels in the region and online. Visit the broadcast guide for channels and timings at http://www.starsofscience.com/.

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 16 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation among Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assesses and selects more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

