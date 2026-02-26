With You, It's Magic+! Shanghai Disney Resort Invites Everyone to Celebrate Ten Magical Years Together, Starting March 20, 2026

Resort guests can enjoy new exclusive experiences and excitement during the yearlong birthday celebration

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the 10th day of the Chinese New Year, Shanghai Disney Resort unveiled a new wave of magic with the announcement of its upcoming 10th Birthday Celebration, "With You, It's Magic+". Commemorating the resort's extraordinary milestone as the first Disney Resort in the Chinese mainland, the immersive calendar of magic will kick off on March 20, 2026, International Happiness Day, elevating ten years of enchantment and joy into a new chapter. Starting this spring, a fun-filled grand celebration will unfold throughout the year across Shanghai Disneyland, the resort's two themed hotels, Disneytown and beyond, inviting guests from near and far to join a milestone moment in the making.

image

"For nearly a decade since its grand opening, Shanghai Disney Resort has continued to push the boundaries of imagination, delivering enchanting experiences that bring Disney storytelling and creativity into every moment and spread the magic to guests of all ages worldwide. This overwhelming success would not have been possible without our incredible cast members, our wonderful partners, and of course—the guests who not only inspire us to keep innovating but are an essential part of that very magic," said Andrew Bolstein, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. "To celebrate this 10-year milestone, our amazing cast members have spent the past two years pouring their hearts and energy into preparing a spectacular celebration, and we can't wait to create even more magic alongside our guests in the year ahead."

Unveiled on December 31, 2025, the resort's official new logo and theme set the stage for the yearlong celebration, "With You, It's Magic+", which encapsulates everything the resort aspires to share with guests and fans alike. The celebration is a heartfelt tribute to everyone who has created and continues to share the magic alongside the resort. This spirit comes vividly to life, symbolizing a place where millions of dreams have come true and cherished memories linger from the past decade. Throughout the celebration, "With You, It's Magic+" will weave through every touchpoint across the resort, from grand entertainment to delightful details, extending a warm invitation for all to share the magic together.

Three new breathtaking and reimagined entertainment experiences bring guests even closer to the magic

Beloved by guests and cherished for creating unforgettable memories, iconic Disney entertainment experiences are being taken to new heights for the 10th Birthday: grander in scale, more dazzling in spectacle, and filled with even more ways for guests to step closer into the story. Among the incredible program of shows and entertainment, three new breathtaking and reimagined experiences will take center stage, surrounding guests with fantastic sights, enchanting sounds and more magical moments together.

All-new epic entertainment show The Heart of Magic debuts on an enhanced Castle Stage area, featuring new Disney characters, exclusive looks, and classic Disney melodies

Created especially for the 10 th Birthday Celebration, The Heart of Magic makes its spectacular debut on the enhanced Enchanted Storybook Castle stage, which now includes three brand-new satellite stages and connecting bridges that bring guests closer to the magic for a fully immersive experience. The four-chapter production begins with Mickey and Friends setting off on a quest to restore the Heart of Magic in a magical realm hidden beneath the Enchanted Storybook Castle. Along the way, they are joined by a line-up of beloved Disney characters from nine fan-favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios' and Pixar Animation Studios' films— Cinderella , Winnie the Pooh , Tangled , Mulan , Hercules , Frozen , Toy Story , Coco , and Turning Red —each taking the stage to bring their stories vividly to life. Among them, Hercules will make his Shanghai Disneyland debut in the show, while rarely-seen Miguel will step out into his first major park role. With dazzling couture designed exclusively for the show, visually stunning sets, timeless Disney tunes, and compelling storytelling, The Heart of Magic invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in the extraordinary entertainment experience and discover the true heart of magic at Disney together.





Created especially for the 10 Birthday Celebration, makes its spectacular debut on the enhanced Enchanted Storybook Castle stage, which now includes three brand-new satellite stages and connecting bridges that bring guests closer to the magic for a fully immersive experience. The four-chapter production begins with Mickey and Friends setting off on a quest to restore the Heart of Magic in a magical realm hidden beneath the Enchanted Storybook Castle. Along the way, they are joined by a line-up of beloved Disney characters from nine fan-favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios' and Pixar Animation Studios' films— , , , , , , , , and —each taking the stage to bring their stories vividly to life. Among them, Hercules will make his Shanghai Disneyland debut in the show, while rarely-seen Miguel will step out into his first major park role. With dazzling couture designed exclusively for the show, visually stunning sets, timeless Disney tunes, and compelling storytelling, invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in the extraordinary entertainment experience and discover the true heart of magic at Disney together. Delightful FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends' Special Pre-Parade and wild Zootopia parade unit ignite Mickey's Storybook Express

As the home to a world of magical experiences from the beloved Duffy and Friends and the wild Zootopia series, Shanghai Disney Resort has become a must-visit destination for fans to experience their favorite stories and characters like never before. Now, the resort is giving guests even more to look forward to in newly upgraded segments of Mickey's Storybook Express that are set to ignite the parade with even more magic.



Sailing through the parade route ahead of the iconic Mickey's Storybook Express is the adorable new FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends' Special Pre-Parade . Featuring a sparkling golden ship-like design adorned with playful waves and charming details like a mounted telescope, the all-new float sets the tone for the parade with the joy, warmth, and togetherness that define the friends and their stories. All seven friends will ride aboard in colorful new celebratory attire, and selected guests will join and follow the parade to become a key part of the magic themselves.



An all-new Zootopia unit will join Mickey's Storybook Express, inviting everyone to get aboard superstar Gazelle's concert bus for an epic party! Led by the dynamic duo Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, the party shifts into high gear with a squad of wild Zootopia dancers and a cast of Zootopia residents bouncing and twirling to the infectious beats played by Zootopia resident DJ, Officer Clawhauser. All around the bus, a vibrant troupe of Zootopia residents will cheer wildly: Gary De'Snake twists in knots, new Zootopia mayor Brian Winddancer is leaning confidently out of the bus, and the cute Mr. Big family, plus many more, join the fun as energy soars with infectious performances of "Try Everything" from Zootopia , and "Zoo" from Zootopia 2.





As the home to a world of magical experiences from the beloved Duffy and Friends and the wild Zootopia series, Shanghai Disney Resort has become a must-visit destination for fans to experience their favorite stories and characters like never before. Now, the resort is giving guests even more to look forward to in newly upgraded segments of Mickey's Storybook Express that are set to ignite the parade with even more magic. Sailing through the parade route ahead of the iconic Mickey's Storybook Express is the adorable new . Featuring a sparkling golden ship-like design adorned with playful waves and charming details like a mounted telescope, the all-new float sets the tone for the parade with the joy, warmth, and togetherness that define the friends and their stories. All seven friends will ride aboard in colorful new celebratory attire, and selected guests will join and follow the parade to become a key part of the magic themselves. An all-new Zootopia unit will join Mickey's Storybook Express, inviting everyone to get aboard superstar Gazelle's concert bus for an epic party! Led by the dynamic duo Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, the party shifts into high gear with a squad of wild Zootopia dancers and a cast of Zootopia residents bouncing and twirling to the infectious beats played by Zootopia resident DJ, Officer Clawhauser. All around the bus, a vibrant troupe of Zootopia residents will cheer wildly: Gary De'Snake twists in knots, new Zootopia mayor Brian Winddancer is leaning confidently out of the bus, and the cute Mr. Big family, plus many more, join the fun as energy soars with infectious performances of "Try Everything" from , and "Zoo" from Dazzling nighttime spectacular Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration lights up the castle with a magical finale and brand-new Wish segment

Presented on the world's largest and tallest Disney castle, the iconic nighttime spectacular—Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration—has been reimagined with a new birthday-exclusive grand finale, "Magic Together: A Special 10th Birthday Celebration." Seamlessly weaving together classic Disney stories with jaw-dropping visuals and stunning sound, the enhanced show honors the milestone with even more magic and wonder. Mickey will appear in a flash of sparkles in front of the castle, wearing his majestic 10th Birthday magician ensemble, to greet guests and invite everyone to celebrate Shanghai Disneyland's 10th Birthday together. With a musical flourish, Mickey casts magic over the castle and across the Gardens of Imagination, transforming the space into a festive look as fountains dance, lasers play and fireworks ignite the sky. Through additional effects in the Gardens of Imagination and on the castle, guests are immersed in moments of Disney magic like never before and invited to relive the joy, the wonder, and the heart that a visit to Shanghai Disneyland evokes. Adding to the enchantment, the updated show will also introduce a new segment inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish featuring Star, Asha and the inspirational lyrics to the song "This Wish."

Alongside these three exciting performances, an all-new Star Squad shines in starry celebratory outfits, sprinkling extra 10th Birthday magic into other seasonal shows and performances throughout the year. Kicking things off in spring, energetic dancers will invite guests to join in the fun everywhere, starting moments before the FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends' Special Pre-Parade, then for summer's fun watery moments with Chip 'n' Dale at Gardens of Imagination, autumn's playful spook-tacular cavalcade, the Winter Royal Ball's Disney Princesses and Princes encounters, and the lively Zootopia Street Party during Chinese New Year.

Shimmering birthday outfits, treats, and presents give guests more ways to join the magic

From the moment guests arrive, Shanghai Disney Resort is wrapped in birthday magic. Across décor, attire, dining, and merchandise, every detail comes together to mark the 10th Birthday Celebration and create more ways for guests to participate, sparkling with even more joy, warmth, and shared wonder together.

Glimmering décor dresses the happy destination in birthday magic

From the park and Disneytown to the resort's two themed hotels, dazzling new décor brings the festive atmosphere and a new birthday look to the resort. At the entrance gate, a new Mickey Floral featuring the 10 th Birthday logo and Mickey's delightful birthday hat immerses arriving guests into birthday spirit from the moment they step into the park. Magical stars glitter with wishes along every avenue, and hidden 10 th Birthday elements wait to be discovered at every twist and turn.





From the park and Disneytown to the resort's two themed hotels, dazzling new décor brings the festive atmosphere and a new birthday look to the resort. At the entrance gate, a new Mickey Floral featuring the 10 Birthday logo and Mickey's delightful birthday hat immerses arriving guests into birthday spirit from the moment they step into the park. Magical stars glitter with wishes along every avenue, and hidden 10 Birthday elements wait to be discovered at every twist and turn. Disney friends light up the celebration in new fashion and accessories

In honor of the 10 th Birthday Celebration, Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends are all dressing up in brand-new exclusive looks tailor-made for the grand occasion. Centering on the glimmering celebration theme, the outfits burst with wishing star magic, adding a glittering shine to every treasured moment with guests! Also thrilled to be part of the magic, Shanghai Disney Resort cast members will wear brand-new 10 th Birthday nametags featuring the 10 th Birthday Celebration logo and two shooting stars surrounded by a whimsical swirl of pixie dust as they continue to fill every guest journey with magical memories that last a lifetime.





In honor of the 10 Birthday Celebration, Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends are all dressing up in brand-new exclusive looks tailor-made for the grand occasion. Centering on the glimmering celebration theme, the outfits burst with wishing star magic, adding a glittering shine to every treasured moment with guests! Also thrilled to be part of the magic, Shanghai Disney Resort cast members will wear brand-new 10 Birthday nametags featuring the 10 Birthday Celebration logo and two shooting stars surrounded by a whimsical swirl of pixie dust as they continue to fill every guest journey with magical memories that last a lifetime. Birthday feasts and treats celebrate a decade of delightful Disney flavors and bring new flavors nationwide

Shanghai Disney Resort has whipped up a banquet of delicious meals, snacks, and beverages, inviting guests to savor the festivities all year long. To celebrate one of China's most iconic birthday traditions, the resort offers a diverse selection of Magic Wish Noodles across multiple locations, allowing guests to share in this beloved custom. The culinary journey continues with signature flavors hailing from diverse Chinese cities, providing guests from across the country with a wide array of options to savor distinctive treats infused with a Disney twist. The resort also brings back its most popular snacks with the Magical Treat Returns program, celebrating guests' long-standing love for these fan favorites from the past decade. And for flavorful fun that never stops, 10 th Birthday-themed dining souvenirs—like popcorn buckets, cups, and a series of straw clips inspired by the park's favorite snacks—can all be taken home too! Throughout the celebration, the monthly guide "Mickey Mouse's Picks: 10 th Birthday Foodie Favorites" invites guests to explore and savor a delightful selection of flavors, making every visit to the resort a culinary adventure.





Shanghai Disney Resort has whipped up a banquet of delicious meals, snacks, and beverages, inviting guests to savor the festivities all year long. To celebrate one of China's most iconic birthday traditions, the resort offers a diverse selection of Magic Wish Noodles across multiple locations, allowing guests to share in this beloved custom. The culinary journey continues with signature flavors hailing from diverse Chinese cities, providing guests from across the country with a wide array of options to savor distinctive treats infused with a Disney twist. The resort also brings back its most popular snacks with the Magical Treat Returns program, celebrating guests' long-standing love for these fan favorites from the past decade. And for flavorful fun that never stops, 10 Birthday-themed dining souvenirs—like popcorn buckets, cups, and a series of straw clips inspired by the park's favorite snacks—can all be taken home too! Throughout the celebration, the monthly guide "Mickey Mouse's Picks: 10 Birthday Foodie Favorites" invites guests to explore and savor a delightful selection of flavors, making every visit to the resort a culinary adventure. Collect the magic with exclusive 10th Birthday merchandise collections filled with more choices for personalization and interaction

For the milestone 10th Birthday Celebration, Shanghai Disney Resort is launching a spectacular lineup of exclusive collections that give guests countless ways to take a piece of the magic home. Making up the largest dedicated collection of merchandise in the resort's history, the diverse selections feature iconic, must-have plush and keychains, all-new apparel, accessories, collectibles and more. Adorned with stunning designs showcasing Mickey Mouse, Duffy and Friends, the Enchanted Storybook Castle, and more beloved icons, the new pieces let guests relive their happiest Disney memories time and time again. Especially for the 10th Birthday, new interactive and personalized design elements have been added to give guests of all ages new ways to express themselves and create meaningful social connections. Among the highlights, an all-new Magic Wand will take this immersive experience a step further by giving guests the special power to summon and collect magic within the park!

Engaging experiences bring more magic to every corner of the resort together with guests

From the resort to everyday life, magical interactions across physical and digital spaces invite guests to become part of the story—dancing, playing and crafting joyful moments as the magic grows.

Join Disney cast members to create more magic

Every morning through night, cast members are ready to create unique "With You, It's Magic+" moments of joy, bringing magic into every detail of the guest experience, from themed floor art, shopping and dining experiences to special birthday and anniversary celebrations. Popping up unexpectedly at various times and locations throughout the day, a Magic Squad of cast members in brand-new glittering outfits inspired by the 10 th Birthday logo will spark moments of fun with guests through playful gestures, dance moves, and surprise interactions spanning the celebration period across every corner of the resort.





Every morning through night, cast members are ready to create unique "With You, It's Magic+" moments of joy, bringing magic into every detail of the guest experience, from themed floor art, shopping and dining experiences to special birthday and anniversary celebrations. Popping up unexpectedly at various times and locations throughout the day, a Magic Squad of cast members in brand-new glittering outfits inspired by the 10 Birthday logo will spark moments of fun with guests through playful gestures, dance moves, and surprise interactions spanning the celebration period across every corner of the resort. Make every moment sparkle with "My Magic Star"

Every day, even beyond the park, the birthday magic continues to sparkle for guests and fans everywhere—all with a single tap on the "My Magic Star" page on the Shanghai Disney Resort App or the new WeChat mini program. Before arriving, guests can start by creating their own personalized magical star, participating in a daily magical card draw, and unlocking special incentives and coupons to make their upcoming visits even more exciting. Once inside the park, guests can light up a Disney character in the Star Group, capture cherished memories using themed photo and video templates and share the joy with loved ones.





Every day, even beyond the park, the birthday magic continues to sparkle for guests and fans everywhere—all with a single tap on the "My Magic Star" page on the Shanghai Disney Resort App or the new WeChat mini program. Before arriving, guests can start by creating their own personalized magical star, participating in a daily magical card draw, and unlocking special incentives and coupons to make their upcoming visits even more exciting. Once inside the park, guests can light up a Disney character in the Star Group, capture cherished memories using themed photo and video templates and share the joy with loved ones. More magic unfolds with every visit

To make every guest's park visit brim with delightful surprises, the resort will launch all-new 10 th Birthday Celebration park tickets starting March 20. Featuring 30 beloved Disney characters, the tickets are designed as a collectible puzzle series, which can be pieced together across visits to complete a full set. What's more, each ticket also includes a section of an iconic Shanghai Disneyland landmark that can be used to take fun, creative photos with the real landmark in the background for the ultimate album cover shot.





To make every guest's park visit brim with delightful surprises, the resort will launch all-new 10 Birthday Celebration park tickets starting March 20. Featuring 30 beloved Disney characters, the tickets are designed as a collectible puzzle series, which can be pieced together across visits to complete a full set. What's more, each ticket also includes a section of an iconic Shanghai Disneyland landmark that can be used to take fun, creative photos with the real landmark in the background for the ultimate album cover shot. Immerse in the birthday magic at Disneytown and hotels

All year long, the celebrations will also sweep over Disneytown, where special twists on classic seasonal offerings and birthday surprises are waiting to be discovered. Providing extra celebration offerings this spring, guests can enjoy the lakeshore market, create a unique keepsake at an interactive workshop, or discover springtime wonders on an adventurous walking tour. With so much to celebrate across the resort, guests can get even closer to the magic with multi-day adventures and overnight stays at the two resort hotels. From the warm welcome and in-room Birthday surprises to the fun-filled hidden "10" finding tour, birthday magic fills every single moment of the stay.





All year long, the celebrations will also sweep over Disneytown, where special twists on classic seasonal offerings and birthday surprises are waiting to be discovered. Providing extra celebration offerings this spring, guests can enjoy the lakeshore market, create a unique keepsake at an interactive workshop, or discover springtime wonders on an adventurous walking tour. With so much to celebrate across the resort, guests can get even closer to the magic with multi-day adventures and overnight stays at the two resort hotels. From the warm welcome and in-room Birthday surprises to the fun-filled hidden "10" finding tour, birthday magic fills every single moment of the stay. Unlock a magical birthday bundle with exclusive ticket packages

New 10th Birthday ticket offers give guests even more ways to craft their perfect celebration, whether for themselves or their groups. These special packages feature a variety of options, including family bundles with reserved viewing areas for must-see shows, exclusive 10th Birthday guidebooks and more. Standalone park ticket bundles are also available, each paired with unique celebratory surprises. With this lineup of 10th Birthday ticket offers, guests are immersed in magic at every step of their journey.

The momentous 10th Birthday is just around the corner, and a thrilling new chapter of wonder and imagination is about to begin. Join the celebration and create even more magical moments together starting March 20, 2026! With You, It's Magic+!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920964/image.jpg