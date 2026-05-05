YASH Technologies Recognized as a Disruptor in Avasant's Data Center Managed Services 2025-2026 RadarView™

This recognition underlines YASH's AI-first approach to modern infrastructure management and its expanding global delivery footprint.

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies, a global technology services and solutions provider, has been recognized as a Disruptor in Avasant's Data Center Managed Services 2025–2026 RadarView™. This achievement places YASH among 27 providers worldwide who are rethinking managed services with innovative, AI-led approaches. It is a commendation given to those who push boundaries and introduce fresh methods that energize the industry.

YASH Technologies | Disruptor in Avasant’s Data Center Managed Services 2025–2026

Rakesh Kumar Jain, Global Head – Cloud & Infrastructure Services at YASH Technologies, said: "Being recognized as a Disruptor by Avasant highlights how we are redefining managed services. Enterprises today demand incremental efficiency; they need resilient, secure, and scalable infrastructure that fuels transformation. YASH delivers this through AI-enabled, automation-first operations governed by experience-level agreements (XLAs) and disciplined FinOps. By embedding predictive intelligence and deep automation across the data center stack, we help our clients cut costs, prevent disruptions before they occur, and accelerate digital growth to ensure greater enterprise agility."

Avasant's RadarView™ highlights the industry's shift toward AI-enabled operations that improve resilience, optimize costs, and support hybrid cloud environments. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing predictive operations, automation, and real-time visibility to manage the growing complexity of their infrastructure while meeting performance, security, and compliance expectations.

In its assessment, Gaurav Dewan, Research Director at Avasant, mentioned: "YASH Technologies aligns strongly with this shift through its AI-driven data center managed services, underpinned by AIOps-led monitoring, predictive analytics, and automation across compute, storage, and virtualization layers. Its investments in generative AI-enabled capabilities for anomaly detection, predictive failure prevention, and agentic AI for service desk operations enable enterprises to move from reactive infrastructure management to proactive, insight-led operations. Its strategic partnerships with Equinix for power management and cooling services and with Dell for AI-driven capacity planning further strengthen its end-to-end value proposition. This focused alignment of AI-enabled operations and ecosystem-led delivery reinforces YASH Technologies' position as a Disruptor in Avasant's Data Center Managed Services 2025–2026 RadarView™."

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies helps enterprises reimagine what's possible and accelerate transformation with an AI-first, consultative, value-centric approach. As a global technology integrator, YASH brings together strategic advisory, deep industry expertise, and innovative accelerators to deliver business outcomes at scale. By embedding AI across frameworks and services, we enable organizations to modernize applications, unlock value from business data, optimize infrastructure, and create secure, intuitive experiences for their employees, customers, and partners. Headquartered in the U.S. and with an extensive network of global delivery centers, YASH serves clients across six continents. The company is appraised at CMMI-DEV V2.0 Level 5 and is certified under ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013. Learn more at www.yash.com.

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