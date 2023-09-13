Yellow.ai rated 4.5 out of 5 in Inaugural Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

Named as a Strong Performer with 90% customers willing to recommend the company's solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai , a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in the inaugural 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms . Yellow.ai has also been recently recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms .

The Voice of the Customer is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. The report mentions that 90% of Yellow.ai's customers are willing to recommend its solutions. With a composite rating of 4.5, Yellow.ai was rated for Product Capabilities (4.6/5) based on 37 reviews, Sales Experience (4.6/5) based on 38 reviews, Deployment Experience (4.5/5) based on 38 reviews, and Support Experience (4.5/5) based on 38 reviews. The ratings are based on reviews submitted as of June 2023 on Gartner Peer Insights.

"As a Strong Performer, we see this as a testament to our unwavering customer-centric approach, which is at the core of Yellow.ai's Culture Code. In an evolving global landscape of generative AI, we prioritize understanding and preempting our customers' needs as they navigate the complexities of enhancing customer and employee experiences. Our robust generative AI roadmap reaffirms our mission to deliver autonomous, human-like experiences across languages, channels, and geographies so that organizations can build memorable relationships with both their customers and employees," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, Yellow.ai.

An Executive Director of Operations in the hardware industry commented on Gartner Peer Insights , "The best thing about Yellow.ai is that it makes it easier for us to understand our clients, records talks, and provides executive maps to clients when we need them. The built-in AI technology of the system is really potent, it behaves like a friend would, offers helpful suggestions, aids in better decision-making, and the discussion with customers undoubtedly improves customer experience and helps the business grow. Without a doubt, it aids in business growth."

Yellow.ai has achieved 80% growth in ARR, scaling up across markets like Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with North America experiencing a remarkable ~6x YoY growth. This growth, coupled with the introduction of groundbreaking solutions like YellowG , further validates Yellow.ai's capabilities and its significant impact on the global Conversational AI market.

To learn more, please visit: https://yellow.ai/blog/yellow-ai-named-a-strong-performer-in-2023-gartner-peer-insights-voc-report/

About Yellow.ai

Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai is a global leader in Conversational AI, delivering autonomous, human-like experiences for customers and employees to accelerate enterprise growth. We believe that memorable conversations are at the heart of every meaningful brand engagement. Over 1100 enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Sephora, Waste Connections, Ferrellgas, Randstad, Tiket.com, Volkswagen, ITC Ltd, Lulu Group International, and Arabic Radio Network, trust our generative AI-powered, no-code Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP).

DAP's proprietary multi-LLM AI engine, DynamicNLP™, empowers us to handle 2Bn conversations every quarter across 35+ channels in 135+ languages. We're passionate about delivering conversational experiences via our Dynamic AI agents that help enterprises achieve higher customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We have raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors with offices across six countries.

