Shipping edges closer to onboard carbon mineralisation as IMO endorses Shanghai Qiyao Technology Group Co., Ltd. proposals

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposal led by Shanghai Qiyao Technology Group Co., Ltd. to treat onboard carbon mineralisation as permanent storage has received in-principle support from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), allowing captured CO 2 to be turned into stable minerals for construction materials.

The two joint proposals, submitted by Shanghai Qiyao Technology Group Co., Ltd. and its partners during MEPC 84, were welcomed by the IMO's working group. The proposals argue that captured CO 2 can be converted into stable carbonates such as calcium carbonate via mineralisation – a permanent storage that also produces usable construction materials without carbon leakage.

Conventional OCCS relies on geological storage, which faces high costs and limited reception infrastructure. Mineralisation offers a commercially viable alternative, turning CO 2 from a costly burden into a valuable industrial resource.

"We see this IMO attention as an important step. Closing the loop from shipboard capture to onshore mineralisation can make carbon accounting more practical and economically attractive for the industry," said the head of Qiyao's OCCS team.

One proposal (MEPC 84/7/18) details the technical and environmental case for mineralisation as equivalent to permanent sequestration. The other (MEPC 84/INF.8) draws on Qiyao's real-world demonstration project, disclosing full-chain data from onboard capture, ship-to-ship liquid CO 2 transfer, land transport to final mineralisation – proving the process is traceable, quantifiable and verifiable.

Shanghai Qiyao Technology Group Co., Ltd. has already fitted a full-scale OCCS system aboard a 14,000 TEU container vessel and completed the world's first ship-to-ship transfer of liquid CO 2 for onshore mineralisation. The company is joining hands with global partners to deliver integrated solutions for the green upgrading and transition of global shipping.

About Shanghai Qiyao Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Dedicated to advancing global shipping's "energy upgrade" and "low-carbon transition", Shanghai Qiyao Technology Group Co., Ltd. has broken through key technologies to achieve the large-scale and industrial development of core products. Its business focuses on five areas: Green fuel power systems, Integrated Energy Efficiency Solutions, Marine Environmental Protection Equipment, Core LNG Product, and Smart Marine Device. These key products are suitable for various oceangoing vessels and special ship types.