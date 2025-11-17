BingX Shards: A New Rewards Ecosystem for Enhanced User Engagement

17 Nov, 2025

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is proud to announce BingX Shards Program, its brand-new rewards mechanism for spot trading. With BingX Shards, users can now earn rewards, level up by completing tasks, and unlock exclusive benefits based on their activity levels.

BingX Shards is a system representing users' identity and status on the platform. Users can earn Shards through various activities on BingX, including completing KYC verification, depositing funds, trading, participating in campaigns, and inviting new users. Each user's level is determined by the amount of Shards they accumulate, unlocking a wide range of rewards and benefits, such as:

  • Access to airdrops and exclusive tokens
  • Trading fee discounts and vouchers
  • VIP privileges and special benefits, and more.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: "Users are the cornerstone of our success and we are dedicated to delivering user-centric products and services. With BingX Shards, we're rewarding user activities with meaningful benefits. This not only demonstrates our gratitude but also enhances the overall user experience on our platform."

To celebrate the launch, BingX is hosting the Grand Shards Event from November 17 to December 1, 2025. During this event, top Shard holders can win up to 40,000 USDT and all participants will have a chance to win daily airdrops.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

