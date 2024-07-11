Enjoy Sport Events Like Never Before with Yaber's Projectors

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world eagerly awaits the Paris 2024 Olympics, excitement is in the air. To fully immerse in this global spectacle, it's time to upgrade entertainment setups and experience every moment in brilliant clarity and vibrant color. Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, will kick off its Prime Day deals starting July 16 with popular models like the V12, K2s and the newest T2 series, to help customers do just that.

Stunning Visual Quality for an Unforgettable Viewing Experience

Yaber Entertainment Projector

For the ultimate home theater experience, the Yaber Projector K2s is a game-changer. With its superior 800 ANSI Lumens and 1080p 60 Hz display resolution, it brings the Paris 2024 Olympics to living room in unparalleled detail. Imagine watching an exciting sprint with such clarity that people can see the sweat on players' faces. Supported by JBL & Dolby sound and a large projection size, every moment becomes more exhilarating.

For those seeking versatility, the Yaber V12 is the perfect solution. With 700 ANSI Lumens brightness, 1080P resolution, Dolby support, instant access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and more apps, and a detachable stand, it delivers vivid images for both outdoor game watching and home entertainment.

Enjoying the Games Under the Stars

Two weeks ago, Yaber launched the portable projectors T2 and T2 Plus, designed for exceptional audiovisual experiences ideal for outdoor movies and games. With dual JBL speakers and Dolby Audio support, the T2 series creates immersive, stadium-like viewing experiences, like audience were at the game.

With a projection range of 40" to 120" and intelligent auto-correcting technologies, the projector easily displays sharp images on uneven surfaces, such as the side of a camping van. Its portable design with built-in batteries makes it more convenient than a large TV for on-the-go use. Enjoy watching a 2.5 hours of games or listening to 18 hours of music in Bluetooth mode without any hassle.

Gear Up for Games on Prime Day

Special US discounts include 40% OFF for the T2, 50% OFF for the V12, and 56% OFF for the K2s. For deals in the UK, it's 34% OFF for the V12 and the K2s. Amazon Prime members can enjoy these offers with convenient doorstep delivery in time for the games.

