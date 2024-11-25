KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN DEBUTS FIRST-EVER SIGNATURE FRAGRANCE WITH LUXE BRANDS

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global icon and entrepreneur Khloé Kardashian, in partnership with Luxe Brands, is launching her first signature fragrance: XO Khloé. XO Khloé will make its preview to the world at luxury retailer Harrods in the UK starting today, followed by exclusive US partner and beauty destination Ulta Beauty, on 12/1.

XO Khloé, The Debut Fragrance by Khloé Kardashian

The brand draws inspiration from Khloé herself – capturing her positive spirit and the light she shares with everyone – to result in her most personal creation yet. XO Khloé, with its ultra-luxe design and scent, highlights Khloé's evolution as an entrepreneur, sister, and mother. From the exquisite bottle to its modern sensibility and inspirational message, the brand transcends traditional execution from the category to deliver an upscale pillar fragrance which stands at the intersection of luxury, experiential storytelling, and high-end perfumery.

"Creating this fragrance has been such a special journey for me," says Khloé Kardashian. "I take a hands-on approach to any project I am involved in, and I wanted every detail of XO Khloé to feel intentional and purposeful. From the bottle design to the campaign – I was fully integrated into the process from start to finish. I'm especially proud of the scent, it was something we spent a lot of time on to make sure it was perfect, and I'm so happy with the final product. I cannot wait to share it with everyone!"



XO Khloé is a unique collaboration from two award-winning, world-class perfumers – Master perfumer, Alberto Morillas, and Senior perfumer, Clément Gavarry of Firmenich, worked together to create this olfactive masterpiece.

The luxurious new scent bridges high-end artisan perfumery with trend-forward olfactive appeal. Addictive and sensual, XO Khloé is a floral fragrance that indulges the senses with a delicate bouquet of crystallized rose petals, a touch of praline, sexy musks and soft woods.

"Khloé is one of the most influential people in the world," says Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Luxe Brands. "We know she has the power to both disrupt and accelerate the fragrance category. In bringing Khloé's brilliant vision to life, our intention was to deliver a beautiful fragrance and an immersive, high-level brand campaign that resonates with Khloé's audience and consumers globally. We've solidified incredible retail partners - our lead global partnership with Harrods will debut the brand and solidify the trajectory to launch with excellence. Stateside, our trusted retail partner, Ulta Beauty, will bring an unrivaled experience to customers. We are thrilled to break ground on the blueprint of a premium, legacy brand."

"At Luxe Brands, we develop brands with longevity in mind," says Tony Bajaj, CEO of Luxe Brands. "From the beginning, we set an unwavering goal to develop high-quality fragrances that inspire consumers around the world with best-in-class execution and next-level innovation for the long-term. We are honored to partner with Khloé on a brand proposition that surpasses these expectations. Her strategic and forward-thinking approach is evident in all aspects of this launch. And the demand has been unprecedented – we look forward to the rollout in Spring 2025 and beyond."

XO Khloé launches exclusively at luxury retailer Harrods in the UK today, and will debut exclusively in North America at Ulta Beauty on 12/1. It will roll out to key territories around the world in Europe, Australia, and Mexico throughout Spring 2025.

About Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is an entrepreneur and executive producer, along with being one of the most widely recognized women on the internet. With over 300 million followers on Instagram alone, her authenticity and connection with her audience on social media has made her one of the most followed and influential people globally.

Khloé's entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her success as the Co-Founder of Good American, which launched with a collection of denim in a various range of sizing. Khloé created the brand when she recognized a lack of diversity and body inclusivity in the fashion industry, and it is a reflection of her ethos that women should feel and look good. Campaigns feature women of shapes, sizes, colors and backgrounds, and the brand has been widely successful among women of all body types. Good American recorded the biggest denim launch in history, achieving over $1 million in sales on launch day, and has since expanded their assortment to other ready-to-wear apparel, activewear and swim.

About LUXE Brands, Inc.

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. With offices in New York City and Florida, LUXE Brands has earned numerous awards for its innovative approach to design, marketing, and brand building with a digital-first ethos.

LUXE's portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan, and a licensing partnership with General Motors on the Hummer brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565054/Luxe_Brands_Fragrance_by_Khloe_Kardashian.jpg