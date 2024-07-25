MELBOURNE, Australia, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent charity, Vantage Foundation announces its partnership with Backpack 4 VIC Kids (B4VK), a Victoria-based charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable children. As part of its mission to build strong communities, Vantage Foundation collaborated with a local Australian company for a successful fundraising campaign, garnering enthusiastic support from their staff.

Vantage Foundation Partners with Backpack 4 VIC Kids to Support Vulnerable Children in Victoria

The urgency of B4VK's mission cannot be overstated. In 2022, more than 61,000 Australian children required out-of-home care, with over 14,000 children in Victoria alone. Alarmingly, 1 in 33 Australian children depend on child protection services, marking an annual increase of 17%, with a significant 24% rise among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children. These statistics highlight the critical need for ongoing support and resources to assist B4VK in its mission.

Established in 2014, B4VK provides crisis and gift packs to vulnerable children aged birth to seventeen, offering comfort and restoring dignity in times of crisis. Sally Beard, Founder of B4VK, shared a poignant story reflecting the impact of their work: "Early on, I spoke with a woman who vividly recalled clutching her B4VK backpack tightly when she was taken from her home. She confided, 'For me, that backpack was everything I had.' This story reaffirms our commitment to providing crucial support and material aid to displaced children, helping them feel secure and valued during challenging times."

Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation, expressed heartfelt dedication to the partnership: "We are deeply honoured to collaborate with Backpack 4 VIC Kids and support local corporations to impact the communities they work in meaningfully. Together with B4VK and our local Australian corporate partners, we help to create a community where foster children can feel safe, supported, and valued."

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has worked with charity organisations around the world, including The iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

