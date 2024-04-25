PARIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 01157.HK) proudly showcased its latest advancements at INTERMAT, held at the Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Paris from April 24-27, 2024. Themed "Greener Development, Brighter Future", the display featured approximately 30 cutting-edge products across seven major categories, underscoring Zoomlion's commitment to sustainable and intelligent product solutions.

Zoomlion Shines at INTERMAT 2024 with a Vision for a Greener, Smarter Future

The exhibit included a vibrant array of new-generation machinery such as engineering and construction cranes, concrete machinery, earth-moving equipment, aerial work platforms, and more, all noted for their high-end, intelligent, and eco-friendly features.

A highlight was the R135-8RA tower crane, which incorporates major innovations such as remote safety inspections and equipment adjustments, demonstrating Zoomlion's leadership in smart machinery. Visitors at the Paris venue could remotely operate this crane, located over 8,000 kilometers away in Changde, Hunan, through 5G technology, experiencing the intelligent capabilities of Zoomlion's products firsthand.

Aligned with the theme "Greener Development, Brighter Future," the showcase prominently featured new energy products including hybrid concrete mixers, electric aerial work platforms, and lithium battery industrial vehicles. It also highlighted energy-efficient technologies in pumps, cranes, and earth-moving equipment, reinforcing the company's dedication to low-carbon development.

The company's strategic localization efforts are evident, with products like the 43X-5RZ concrete pump truck, which meets stringent European road regulations and CE certification standards. These adaptations ensure Zoomlion's offerings are well-suited to European market demands, emphasizing performance, technological innovation, and user-friendly design.

Zoomlion is enhancing its European market penetration by strengthening synergies with subsidiaries such as CIFA in Italy and m-tec in Germany. On the first day of the exhibition, Zoomlion announced significant contracts with clients from Germany and Poland, with the contract value for concrete products alone nearing 100 million Yuan (US$13.8 million), marking a robust start.

Over recent years, Zoomlion has capitalized on internet-based strategies to develop a unique end-to-end, digital, and localized global business system. This approach has propelled strong growth in international markets, with Zoomlion's products and services now available in over 140 countries and regions, supported by more than 3,000 localized employees worldwide.

"Zoomlion commits to fostering sustainable and high-quality development in the construction machinery industry. As INTERMAT continues, we invite attendees to experience our innovative solutions firsthand," said Yuan Ye, Zoomlion's Assistant President. "We look forward to strengthening partnerships and showcasing our technological advancements that drive the global industry forward," Yuan added.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397748/Zoomlion_INTERMAT_2024.jpg