Aberystwyth University launches new education partnership

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberystwyth University has launched a new educational partnership with GEDU Global Education that will extend the University's international reach by delivering selected postgraduate programmes in Berlin from October 2026.

The partnership will initially offer MSc programmes in Applied Artificial Intelligence, Global Events and Experience Management, and Digital Marketing. Aberystwyth University will retain full academic responsibility for programme approval, assessment, examination standards and quality assurance.

Fran Carey, Chief Marketing Officer at Aberystwyth University, said:

"We are excited to have formed this new partnership. It's a great opportunity to bring our tradition of academic excellence, personal support and ambitious learning to more international students. By offering our programmes in Berlin, we can make an Aberystwyth education more accessible to talented students from across the world.

"We will retain full academic oversight of all programmes offered through the partnership, including responsibility for programme approval, assessment and examination standards, and ongoing quality assurance.

"Our inaugural Master's programmes in Berlin will combine that academic rigour with practical relevance, preparing students to make a real impact in the industries of the future."

Teaching will take place at GEDU Global Education's Alt-Moabit campus in Berlin, with students benefiting from local delivery supported by the University's academic oversight.

Professor Ray Lloyd, Deputy CEO of GEDU Global Education, said:

"We are delighted to be working with Aberystwyth University to open up even more opportunities for students to benefit from the excellence that it offers.

"Built on shared values, this partnership reflects a joint commitment by GEDU and Aberystwyth University to deliver high-quality education, an outstanding student experience and life-changing student outcomes."

Notes to editors

About Aberystwyth University

Proud to call the west coast of Wales its home since 1872, Aberystwyth University is a registered charity. It is a community of academics and students from all corners of the globe. Named UK Sustainable University of the Year for 2026 by The Times & The Sunday Times Good University Guide, it has been rated the top university in Wales for overall student satisfaction for the past ten years, based on the National Student Survey. 98% of the University's research is of an international standard or higher with over 75% being 'world leading' or 'internationally excellent' according to the 2021 Research Excellence Framework. This world-leading research and teaching inspires people to change lives for the better, grows knowledge, builds communities and strengthens Wales and the wider world.

About GEDU Global Education

GEDU Global Education (GEDU) is changing lives through education and making a fundamental difference to living standards and access to learning globally. It has operations in 16 countries, including the USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Ireland and Canada. It offers a range of educational opportunities – from K-12 through Bachelor's, Master's to PhDs and DBAs, plus apprenticeships and language schools. Their portfolio has 100,000 students, covers a wide range of subjects and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.