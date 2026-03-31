Abu Dhabi's IFC announces 36% Surge in AUM, 51% Increase in Workforce and Over 12,000 Licences in 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADGM, Abu Dhabi's International Financial Centre (IFC), delivered a year of solid growth and strategic milestones, reinforcing its role in Abu Dhabi's status as the 'Capital of Capital'.

ADGM continued to attract international capital, world-class talent and leading institutions to the UAE capital. At the end of 2025, the number of active licences in ADGM surpassed 12,000, while the number of individuals working within the financial centre increased by 51% to 44,339. Meanwhile, Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 36%, underscoring the sustained confidence in Abu Dhabi as a trusted hub for global asset and wealth managers.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, "2025 marked a defining chapter in ADGM's milestones. We achieved another year of significant growth in our AUMs, reflecting both the confidence of our partners and the strength of our investment strategies. Equally important was our success in attracting leading global players to ADGM, reinforcing our position as a gateway for world–class talent, capital, and innovation. This progress demonstrates the power of a thriving ecosystem, one built on partnerships, long–term value creation, and a solid commitment to excellence. And as we continue to align closely with Abu Dhabi's strategic vision, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth and elevating our competitive advantage to become one of the top five international financial centres in the world."

The significant growth of Abu Dhabi's financial sector is reflected in the surge of new licences within ADGM, with top global firms choosing the financial centre as their regional hub.

The number of total active licences across ADGM rose 30% to reach 12,671 at the end of 2025, further strengthening its position as the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa region by this measure.

Meanwhile, the growth in business activity across the IFC continued to attract a diverse and highly skilled talent pool across Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands. This led to ADGM's total workforce increasing by 51% to 44,339 individuals in 2025 from 29,338 in 2024.

In 2025 leading fintech, digital assets, banking, infrastructure investment, sustainability advisory, global legal services and tech-enabled financial platforms, including Circle, Carta, Bitcoin Suisse, Tradition, Bitgrit, Stacks Asia DLT Foundation, Hidden Roads, Skadden, and Digital Climate Middle East (DCME), Olive Gaea, TON, Animoca Brands, BBVA, Arab Bank (Switzerland) Gulf, Galaxy Digital, Halo Investing, Eurasian Development Bank, iCapital, ERM, and DLA Piper, announced setting up in ADGM.

Binance became the first crypto exchange to secure a formal global licence from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in December 2025. The licence enables Binance to operate from Abu Dhabi under a comprehensive, world–class regulatory framework, reinforcing ADGM's position at the forefront of compliant and progressive digital–asset ecosystems worldwide.

At the end of 2025, ADGM was home to 171 asset and fund managers, which collectively manage 244 funds. A total of 347 financial institutions are now based in ADGM, 80 of which were licensed in 2025.

Some of the top financial entities include Kimmeridge, Fortress, Polen Capital, Adams Street, Arcapita, Aquila Group, Cantor Fitzgerald, Davidson Kempner, DWS, Galaxy (asset management arm alongside digital assets), GMB Limited, HarbourVest, Harrison Street, Investindustrial, KKR, Monroe Capital, NewVest, Oryx Global Partners, PATRIZIA, Partners Group, Plenary ME Infrastructure Partners Ltd., Seviora, UBS Group, and Julius Baer.

Meanwhile, the FSRA issued a total of 120 In-Principle Approvals (IPAs), up almost 32% year-on-year, while 94 new Financial Services Permissions (FSPs) were secured.

Throughout the year, ADGM's wider ecosystem welcomed 3,495 operational entities, almost a 40% increase from a year earlier, underscoring the range of businesses choosing the financial centre as their regional base.

Abu Dhabi's growing global stature as a leading financial centre was further affirmed in December through its recognition in the inaugural Financial Centre Competitiveness Index (FCCI) published by NYU Stern School of Business. The index ranked the UAE capital as the number one financial centre in the MENA region and 12th globally, reflecting Abu Dhabi's strong institutional foundations, progressive regulatory environment and future-ready ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi also hosted the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) annual meeting in November 2025. The event brought together leading sovereign wealth funds representing significant long-term institutional capital. The gathering reaffirmed Abu Dhabi's position as a trusted convenor of global capital flows and a platform for strategic dialogue and partnerships.

During the first half of 2025, ADGM increased international engagements by joining the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and a wider Abu Dhabi delegation on a series of roadshows to China and Japan, as well as roadshows to London, New York, Singapore and India in the second half of the year. During these trips, ADGM and other leading UAE entities signed several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and hosted a series of events to promote business and investment opportunities across the emirate's high-growth sectors.

In September, the FSRA of ADGM and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) co-hosted a high-level roundtable in Hong Kong to discuss opportunities for Hong Kong asset managers within ADGM.

As the only IFC in the region with the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM strengthened its regulatory ecosystem during 2025 to reinforce market integrity, enhance transparency and improve consumer protection.

The FSRA implemented key legislative updates aligned with international standards, including BCBS and IOSCO principles. It also introduced a new Funds Reporting Regime to enhance transparency, data quality and regulatory oversight across the asset management sector.

In alignment with UAE regulatory priorities and coordination with the Central Bank, the FSRA issued a Consultation Paper on Transition Planning Principles, advancing high-level expectations for financial institutions to strengthen resilience and long-term preparedness.

During 2025, ADGM started to fully operate its expanded real estate jurisdiction, following the successful integration of Al Reem Island under ADGM. The RA focused on delivering end-to-end real estate operations, including the launch of 70+ services for Real Property across buy & sell, leasing, renewals, project registrations, real property transactions, licensing, work permits, commercial permits, and licence renewals issued under incentivised schemes.

In December 2025, Mubadala and Aldar unveiled an AED 60+ billion joint venture to expand Al Maryah Island, unlocking the next phase of growth for one of the world's largest financial districts. The project will comprise 1.5 million sqm of new office, residential, retail, and hospitality space, further elevating Al Maryah Island's distinctive blend of international business and luxury living.

ADGM's ability to convene global financial powers was once again on full display during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, its most successful edition to date across 68 events and 394 thematic sessions. With over 800 influential speakers and almost 70 global and regional partners, the event gathered participants who collectively manage more than USD 60 trillion in assets – the equivalent of more than 50% of the world's GDP. It also welcomed more than 35,000 attendees, 30% of whom were international participants, representing 175 nationalities.

Through ADFW, which is drawing increased international attention with every edition, ADGM was able to showcase Abu Dhabi's plans for its next decade of growth and reinforce its position as the Capital of Capital.

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