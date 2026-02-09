Adyen and Uber Expand Global Partnership to Power New Markets, Launch Uber Kiosks

Adyen and Uber expand their relationship to support Uber's payment processing across more key geographies

Uber will leverage Adyen's Checkout API to offer additional payment methods

Uber launched kiosks at venues powered by Adyen terminals

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen , the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, and Uber (NYSE: UBER), the world's leading mobility and delivery platform, today announced the renewal and expansion of their global partnership. Building on more than a decade of successful collaboration first starting in 2012, Adyen continues to serve as a key payments engine supporting Uber's global footprint, which now spans over 70 countries across six continents.

The expanded partnership reflects Uber's growing use of Adyen's global payments platform to enhance performance and offer more alternative payment methods, to support Uber's continued international growth. Notable new territories where Uber is leveraging Adyen's services are United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and the Caribbean, along with the expansion of local acquiring in key regions like Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, and Australia, and the adoption of high-growth local payment methods such as Pix in Brazil, AfterPay in Australia and WeChat Pay globally to serve travelers ordering Uber through the WeChat mini app. Looking ahead, Uber and Adyen will continue to partner on payment innovation, which includes new payment method integrations and support for new business lines such as Uber kiosks in airports, hotels, and venues globally.

"The expansion of our partnership with Uber underscores a shared commitment to achieving global scale together, which has continued for well over a decade," commented Trevor Nies, SVP Global Head of Digital at Adyen. "Having already supported strong volume acceleration in 40 key markets over the last year, including the US, UK, and Brazil, we remain focused on enhancing Uber's payments experience, from offering new payment methods to pioneering new business lines."

"A reliable and innovative payment platform is a fundamental requirement for Uber's global growth. Continuing and expanding our partnership with Adyen is key to that, enabling us to support our growth and quickly integrate new methods," said Karl Hébert, Vice President of Global Commerce at Uber. "We are excited to leverage their technology to realize the full potential of our ongoing innovation and expansion into new business areas."

Pioneering New Mobility: Uber Launches kiosks with Adyen

Uber has launched kiosks, powered by Adyen terminals, providing a new, phone-free way to book an Uber—perfect for international visitors arriving without a local data plan. Uber kiosk gives travelers a simple way to request a ride, even if they don't have the Uber app.

Simply walk up to the kiosk, enter your destination, then select your ride type. The kiosk prints a paper receipt with your trip details, making the experience as straightforward as possible. The first kiosk debuted at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Terminal C, with additional rollouts planned for hotels, ports, & international airports in the coming months.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with companies such as Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The collaboration with Uber, described in this press release, underlines Adyen's continuous growth with existing and new customers over the years.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

